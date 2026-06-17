Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday said it has expanded its partnership with the US-based Kaleris to drive next-generation capabilities across its ports and logistics network.

The partnership is part of its broader 2030 objectives involving an outlay of $850 million towards decarbonisation, technology upgrades and an ambitious one billion tonne of cargo handling capability per annum, APSEZ said.

The multi-year agreement will see Kaleris deploy its foundational terminal operating system and AI-augmented advanced container handling and optimisation solutions across 15 APSEZ container terminals spanning nine domestic and international ports, it said.

Building on phase 1 deployments across six ports, APSEZ will now scale advanced operating, planning, optimisation and automation capabilities across its maritime and logistics network, creating a unified digital backbone to enhance efficiency, consistency and end-to-end visibility.

The deployment of Kaleris’ Advanced Optimization is expected to deliver tangible efficiency gains — up to 20% improvement in rubber tyred gantry (RTG) crane productivity, and up to 14% improvement in terminal truck productivity, reinforcing APSEZ’s ambition to build a technology-led integrated transport platform and scale efficiently for long-term growth, it said.

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Ashwani Gupta, director and chief executive officer (CEO), APSEZ, said, “AI-enabled automation will define the next frontier of competitiveness in ports and logistics. While APSEZ has already deployed an end-to-end digital platform from shore to door, which provides seamless track-and-trace and integrated command and control capabilities, the Kaleris integration will enhance productivity, improve turnaround time, and consistently deliver a superior customer experience.”

Kirk Knauff, president and CEO, Kaleris, said, “APSEZ is demonstrating the real impact of an AI-enabled port network at scale. Expanding to all 15 terminals reflects the results already achieved and the trust behind this partnership. At Kaleris, we measure the success by customer outcomes, and with N4 and our Advanced Optimization solutions, those results can now be amplified across the entire network.”

As cargo volumes grow and supply chains become more complex, APSEZ is investing in artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), computer vision and advanced optimisation tools to enable real-time visibility, smarter resource allocation and faster decision-making.

The deployment will expand Kaleris’ N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS) across APSEZ’s network to improve yard utilisation, accelerate vessel turnaround, enhance planning accuracy, and deliver more reliable, predictable cargo movement for customers as APSEZ advances towards its ambition of handling one billion tonne of cargo annually by 2030, it said.