Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled 46 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in September, marking an 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Container volumes led the growth, rising 15% YoY during the month.

APSEZ cargo volume rises 15% in H1 FY27

During the first half of FY27 (1H FY27), Adani Port handled 280 MMT of cargo, up 15% compared with the same period last year.

The growth was driven by container and dry cargo volumes, with both segments recording a 15% YoY increase during H1 FY27.

Logistics rail volumes mixed

APSEZ’s logistics business handled 62,302 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) through rail in September, registering a 3% YoY increase.

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However, rail volumes for the first half of FY27 remained lower than last year. The company handled 312,763 TEUs during H1 FY27, down 13% YoY.

About Adani Ports & SEZ

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is India’s largest integrated transport platform, with operations spanning ports, logistics and marine services. The company operates 19 ports and terminals, including 15 in India and four international ports across Australia, Colombo, Israel and Tanzania.

APSEZ provides end-to-end cargo and logistics services, connecting ports with the hinterland through rail, road, warehouses and multimodal logistics infrastructure. The company’s integrated network is designed to facilitate cargo movement from the waterfront to the customer’s gate.

Adani Ports & SEZ Q1FY27

In its Q1FY27, Adani Port reported a 10.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,649.5 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3,310.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations increased 18.6% YoY to Rs 10,820.8 crore from Rs 9,126.1 crore. Consolidated EBITDA rose 19% YoY to Rs 6,541 crore.

International ports emerged as a key growth driver during the quarter. Revenue from international ports jumped 80% YoY to Rs 1,747 crore, while EBITDA surged 256% to Rs 730 crore, supported by the performance of Australia and Colombo operations. Domestic ports revenue grew 12% YoY to Rs 6,964 crore, while marine revenue rose 67% to Rs 901 crore. The company maintained its FY27 guidance of Rs 43,000-45,000 crore in revenue and Rs 25,000-26,000 crore in EBITDA.