Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has posted 10.4% YoY profit growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26. The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 3,328 crore in Q4 FY26. The Adani Group company’s consolidated profit in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 3,014 crore.

Further, Adani Ports & SEZ reported a 26% YoY revenue growth during the quarter. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,737 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a revenue of Rs 8,488 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

“Despite the geopolitical volatility and ongoing global tariff uncertainty, we surpassed our FY26 guidance, led by record 500 MMT port cargo volumes. Logistics and Marine businesses also grew rapidly at 55% and 134% respectively during the year.” Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ said in a statement.

Adani Ports & SEZ: Dividend declared

Adani Ports & SEZ’s board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share for FY26.

“The Company has fixed Friday, June 12, 2026, as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after June 25, 2026”, the company said in an exchange filing.

Adani Ports & SEZ Q4 operations highlights

At the end of FY26, Adani Ports & SEZ’s domestic port capacity stood at 653 MMT. The vertical held a 45.5% container market share.The company’s domestic ports revenue grew 8% YoY during Q4 FY26 to Rs 6,566 crore. For the full fiscal year, its domestic ports revenue grew 13% YoY to Rs 25,755 crore.

Adani Ports & SEZ’s international ports delivered the highest-ever quarterly revenue at Rs 1,422 crore, increasing by 58% on a yearly basis. The segment’s revenue was driven by NQXT’s addition and Colombo ramp up.

The company’s logistics business delivered 55% YoY revenue growth in FY26, clocking a revenue of Rs 4,478 crore.

“While this represents meaningful progress, our journey is far from complete. APSEZ has built a strong platform to more than double revenue and EBITDA by FY31”, CEO Gupta said.