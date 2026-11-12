Adani Enterprises’ subsidiary Kutch Copper (KCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chile’s state-owned copper producer Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco) to explore the Kaburkaala copper project in Chile.

“The two have signed a MoU for setting key terms of cooperation for forming a strategic exploration partnership at the Kaburkaala project in Calama copper belt of the Antofagasta Region in northern Chile, one of the most prolific copper districts in the world,” Adani said in its regulatory filing.

The agreement aims to combine Chile’s copper resources with Adani’s integrated copper smelter complex at Mundra in Gujarat, helping the group build a globally diversified copper supply chain.

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Adani looks to strengthen copper supply chain

For Adani, the proposed partnership is part of its strategy to secure long-term access to copper, a key mineral for electrification and the global energy transition.

The company plans to connect upstream copper resources in Chile with its smelting operations at Mundra in India. The move is expected to strengthen its access to raw materials and support its integrated copper business.

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“Critical resources, led by copper, are at the very heart of our future transformation. More than just a mining asset, we view this strategic partnership as a long-term investment in India’s future. By securing robust access to global copper resources, we are building supply chain resilience for the critical industries driving our nation’s growth—spanning renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, and technology,” said Jeet Adani, Director, KCL.

He added that the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening India’s resource security.

Codelco aims to unlock value from exploration portfolio

For Codelco, the proposed partnership is part of its strategy to develop its exploration portfolio through partnerships with private companies.

The arrangement could help share exploration risks, speed up project development and unlock the potential of copper assets.

“This MoU represents an important step in the work we have carried out with Adani over the past year. This process demonstrates Codelco’s ability to attract world-class partners and create value from its exploration portfolio, while safeguarding the long-term interests of the company and the State of Chile,” said Bernardo Fontaine, Chairman of the Board, Codelco.

Under the proposed partnership, Adani will contribute capital, technology-led exploration and large-scale project execution capabilities. Codelco will bring its geological expertise and international experience.

Both companies have said they will focus on responsible exploration, safety standards, environmental protection and long-term value creation.

The collaboration also comes at a time when India and Chile are looking to strengthen cooperation in critical minerals, as securing access to essential resources becomes increasingly important for both countries.