Adani Group and Italian aerospace major Leonardo on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to establish an integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Leonardo have inked a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at addressing military requirements and helicopter production in the country. The partnership will focus on meeting the needs of the Indian Armed Forces, particularly for Leonardo’s advanced AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopters.

Backdrop of the announcement

The announcement comes a week after Adani Defence & Aerospace and Brazilian major Embraer unveiled a strategic collaboration to set up a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India.

The collaboration with Leonardo will deliver phased indigenisation, robust maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and comprehensive pilot training, Adani said.

India currently has a low helicopter penetration density of fewer than 250 helicopters relative to its population, and the country is expected to require around 100 helicopters annually over the next decade.

Adani Defence & Aerospace Director on the agreement

Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani said the partnership lays the foundation for an aviation ecosystem that serves the nation across both civil and defence needs. He added that the collaboration with Leonardo is rooted not only in shared expertise but also in a shared purpose.

“Together, we will build an ecosystem on Indian soil that brings manufacturing, assembly, training, and world-class support into one cohesive whole,” Adani said.

Adani Defence & Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi said that with the Indian Armed Forces projecting demand for more than 1,000 helicopters in the coming decade, the partnership realises the vision of sovereign manufacturing.

Leonardo, a key global player in aerospace, defence, and security, sees India as a major market.

Leonardo Helicopters Managing Director Gian Piero Cutillo said the country’s armed forces have a growing requirement for helicopters.