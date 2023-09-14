Adani Group forms 50:50 JV with Kowa Holdings for marketing and sales of green hydrogen in Japanese market

Adani Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises on Thursday announced a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with Kowa Holdings Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore for sales and marketing of green ammonia, green hydrogen and its derivatives. The JV will concentrate on marketing of products in Japan, Taiwan and Hawaii.

“The JV with Kowa for green hydrogen marketing is a natural and strategic extension of Adani Group’s long-standing marketing and trading relationship with Kowa,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), the green hydrogen platform of Adani Group is developing end-to-end solutions to produce green hydrogen and its associated sustainable derivatives at scale. The first project of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) of 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) green hydrogen is being implemented in phases in Gujarat. The initial phase is expected to start production by FY2027. Depending on market conditions, ANIL aims to increase capacity to up to 3 MMTPA of green hydrogen in the next 10 years, with an investment of about $50 billion, it said.

ANIL’s strategy is focused on development of an integrated hydrogen ecosystem with three business streams – 1) manufacturing of supply chain products (i.e. solar- polysilicon, ingot, wafer, cell & module, wind turbine generator, electrolyzers and ancillary items); 2) green hydrogen generation; and 3) production of downstream derivative products (i.e. green ammonia, green methanol, sustainable aviation fuel and others).

The combined strength of Adani Group’s experience in renewable equipment manufacturing, setting up large scale generation projects, building grid infrastructure, and proven project execution capabilities gives it a significant competitive advantage while building the green hydrogen ecosystem in India.

ANIL is well positioned to achieve its targets and provide green molecules and sustainable fuels at globally competitive cost. Mundra ports’ proximity to the global supply chain enables export opportunities of green hydrogen and derivatives, especially considering availability of jetty for shipment of cryogenic products.