Beating analyst estimates, Adani Green Energy posted a 15.4% jump in net profit at Rs 673 crore in second quarter of the current financial year (FY27), compared to Rs 583 crore in Q2FY26. Analysts expected a net profit of Rs 593 crore.

The company reported a 42% jump in revenue at Rs 4,258 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 3,008 crore in Q2FY26. Analysts estimated revenue of Rs 4,068 crore.

It’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 46% to Rs 3,797 crore, against analyst expectation of Rs 3,600 crore.

Ashish Khanna, CEO, Adani Green Energy, said that their operational renewable energy portfolio has grown 24% y-o-y to 20.8 GW and energy sales increased by 32%, supporting robust operating performance across their solar, wind and hybrid assets.

He said that if curtailment had not been there, the Ebitda would have been close to Rs 9,000 crore.

“Performance during the quarter was equally strong with energy sales increasing 33% y-o-y and revenue from power supply increasing 45% y-o-y to Rs. 4,019 crore, while Ebitda from power supply grew 51% y-o-y,” Khanna said.

He said they expanded their operational battery energy storage systems ( BESS) capacity at Khavda to 6.63 GWh—the world’s largest single-location battery storage installation. This makes AGEL the country’s largest BESS operator, accounting for more than half of the country’s operational capacity.

“We will continue to closely monitor the developments on transmission infrastructure availability at Khavda. At the same time, we have significantly accelerated the development of BESS to insulate ourselves from delays on the transmission network,” he said.