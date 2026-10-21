Adani Green Energy has reported a 15.99% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit to Rs 747 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 644 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Adani Green Energy’s revenue stood at Rs 4,019 crore, up 44.78% from Rs 2,776 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Adani Green Energy saw a decline of 24% in its net profit. Revenue also declined 6.10% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

According to Adani Green Energy, EBITDA from power supply increased 51% YoY to Rs 3,835 crore, against Rs 2,543 crore in Q2 FY26.

“The stellar growth in revenue and EBITDA is driven by consistent capacity expansion, deployment of advanced RE technologies and strong operating performance across all our sites. The sale of energy increased by 32% YoY to 25,747 million units in H1 backed by robust capacity addition of 4,083 MW, which grew by 24% YoY,” Adani Green Energy said in its Q2 release

Adani Green’s BESS capacity crosses 6,600 MWh at Khavda

Installed BESS (battery storage) capacity of 3,081 MWh in Khavda in Q2FY27 to reach total capacity of 6,632 MWh which accounts for more than 50% of India’s operational BESS capacity.

“With robust capacity addition in battery storage so far, Adani Green Energy may surpass 10 GWh of BESS capacity guidance in FY27,” Adani Green Energy added.

Adani Green Energy targets 50 GW capacity by 2030

Adani Green Energy aims to expand its renewable energy portfolio to 50 GW by 2030, with the Khavda renewable energy park playing a key role in its growth plans. The company plans to increase operational capacity at Khavda to 30 GW by 2029.

Adani Green Energy share price

The share price of Adani Green Energy has fell 4.02% in the intraday trading session. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 21.63%.