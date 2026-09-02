Adani Green Energy has operationalised a 139 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat, taking its total operational renewable generation capacity to 20,280.80 MW. The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

The project was commissioned by Adani Green Energy Twenty Six A, a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of AGEL. The company said the decision to commercially operationalise the plant was taken at 2.05 pm on September 1. With this addition, AGEL’s total operational battery energy storage system, or BESS, capacity stands at 3,551 MWh.

Adani Green Energy Q1 FY27 results: Revenue, EBITDA and energy sales rise

The latest capacity addition comes weeks after AGEL reported its financial results for the first quarter of FY27. The company’s installed capacity had grown 27% year on year to 20.1 GW in the quarter ended June 30, up from 15.8 GW a year earlier.

Energy sales rose 30% year on year to 13,657 million units during the quarter. Revenue from power supply increased 29% to Rs 4,280 crore. EBITDA from power supply climbed 33% to Rs 4,122 crore, its highest ever on a quarterly basis, with margins at 94%. Cash profit rose 28% to Rs 2,225 crore.

Adani Green Energy Khavda project: Capacity reaches 10.3 GW

Much of AGEL’s recent expansion has centred on Khavda, where the company is developing what it describes as the world’s largest renewable energy plant, spread over 538 square kilometres. The operational capacity at the site had risen to 10.3 GW as of the June quarter, up from 5.6 GW a year earlier.

During the quarter, AGEL added 4,327 MW of greenfield capacity on a year-on-year basis. This included 3,051 MW of solar capacity, split between 2,662 MW in Khavda and 389 MW in Rajasthan. The company also added 684 MW of wind capacity and 592 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity, both in Khavda.

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The company had commissioned 1,972 MWh of BESS capacity in Khavda during the June quarter, one of the world’s largest single-location battery storage deployments. AGEL has said it is targeting more than 10,000 MWh of BESS capacity by the end of FY27, with a longer-term goal of 50,000 MWh by 2030.

About Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy is India’s largest renewable energy company, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Part of the Adani Group, the company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind and hybrid power projects across the country. The electricity it generates is supplied to central and state government entities and government-backed corporations. AGEL is targeting a renewable energy portfolio of 50 GW by 2030, in line with India’s broader decarbonisation goals, according to the company.

Adani Green Energy share price today: Stock performance in September 2026

Adani Green Energy’s share price has been up 1.71% as of intraday on September 2. The company’s share price was down 8.06% in the past month. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy’s share price has been up 37.17%.