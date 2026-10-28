Adani Enterprises reported a net profit of Rs 1,492.04 crore in Q2FY27, down 16.50% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 3,303.71 crore in Q2FY26. This marks a turnaround from the loss of Rs 1,160.23 crore reported in Q1FY27.
Adani Enterprises’ consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 37,215.62 crore, up 75.14% YoY from Rs 21,248.51 crore reported in Q2FY26.
On a sequential basis, Adani Enterprises’ revenue increased 13.03% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
Adani Enterprises share price
The share price of Adani Enterprises is trading flat in the intraday trading session.