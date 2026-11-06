Adani Enterprises’ joint venture AdaniConneX signed a share purchase agreement on Friday to acquire 100% stake in Vizag Mega Data Center Park (VMDCPL). AdaniConneX is acquiring VMDCPL for Rs 1,085.51 crore, and the deal is expected to get completed by November 10.

Adani Enterprises’ joint venture AdaniConneX Private signed a share purchase agreement with Vizag Mega Data Center Park and Adani Infra (India) to acquire 100% stake in VMDCPL. Adani Enterprises will acquire VMDCPL for Rs 1,085.51 crore, and the deal is expected to get completed by November 10.

AdaniConneX-VMDCPL: Acquisition details

The agreement was signed on November 5, and Adani Enterprises filed the disclosure with exchanges on Novembet 6. The consideration for the deal will be paid in cash against shares.

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Under the scope of work, ACX aims to set up infrastructure facilities through this acquisition.

What will VMDCPL do?

Vizag Mega Data Center Park Limited is a Gujarat based infrastructure development company, which is yet to commence its commercial operations. The company has secured a license to begin operations at ACX.

The target entity has an authorised share capital of of Rs 1 lakh, whole its paid share capital stands at Rs 1 lakh. Since VMDCPL has not started its operations, its turnover stands nil.

The acquisition will give AdaniConneX complete ownership of VMDCPL, with the company acquiring 100% of its equity stake.

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Adani Enterprises acquisition: Transaction details

Adani Enterprises has clarified that the agreement does not fall under the purview of related-party transaction. However, VMDCPL is directly or indirectly controlled by the promoter group of Adani Enterprises.

The company clarified that the transaction has been carried out on an arm’s-length basis. Transactions in the acquisition have been done on an arm’s-length basis.

Adani Enterprises share price

On November 6, the share price of Adani Enterprises was down around 1% in the intraday trade. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen around 4%, while over the past six months, its stock has delivered a return of nearly 10%