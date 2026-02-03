Adani Enterprises reported a 9,771 per cent YoY profit jump in the third quarter of FY26. The company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 5,627 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to a profit of Rs 57 crore in Q3 FY25.

Adani Enterprises’ Q3 profit includes a one-time gain of Rs 5,632 crore from a partial stake sale in its consumer goods venture, Adani Wilmar, to Singapore’s Wilmar. The company’s profit before tax ​and exceptional items stood at Rs 1,300 crore

Further, Adani Enterprises’ revenue from operations grew by 8.6 per cent on a yearly basis during the quarter. The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 24,819 crore in Q3 FY26. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year was Rs 22,848 crore.

Adani Enterprises’ EBITDA stood at Rs 4,297 crore during the quarter, rising by 15 per cent YoY. The company’s EBITDA in the same quarter last year was Rs 3,723 crore.

“Our continued progress across airports, renewable manufacturing, data centres and transport infrastructure, alongside strong capital market support through our successful rights issue and NCD offerings, positions us well to accelerate the next phase of growth.” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said in a statement.

Adani Enterprises operational update

Adani Enterprises said it continues to track module sales over 1 GW per quarter. The company said its domestic Solar Module sales surged 40 per cent year on year to 997 MW during the quarter. The company added that its wind division started a 3.3MW WTG model supply, and it supplied 12 sets during the quarter.

The company added that its data centres are commencing operations in phases across locations. The company said that the Pune data centre phase I, with 9.6 MW capacity, and Hyderabad data centre phase II, with 4.8 MW capacity, became operational during the quarter.

The ports-to-power conglomerate’s coal-trading arm, its largest segment, which contributed nearly 30 per cent of revenue, fell by 22.5 per cent. Coal-fired power, which once supplied ‌about three-quarters of India’s electricity, has been losing share as renewables expand.

Adani Enterprise 9M result

Adani Enterprises’ combined net profit in the first nine months of FY26, the first three quarters, stood at Rs 9,560 crore in FY26. Its net profit during the period grew by 193 per cent YoY, as it was Rs 3,254 crore during the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations during the period slipped to Rs 68,029 crore in FY26, from Rs 70,928 crore last year.