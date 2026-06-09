Adani Energy Solutions on Tuesday signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% stake in IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for ₹3,050 crore, a move that will create India’s largest smart metering platform with a combined portfolio of over 4.7 crore smart meters.

The proposed transaction includes acquisition of IntelliSmart’s entire equity share capital and redemption of optionally convertible debentures held by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). The deal is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

The acquisition significantly strengthens AESL’s position in India’s fast-growing smart metering market, which is emerging as a key pillar of power distribution reforms and digitalisation of utilities.

IntelliSmart, a joint venture between NIIF and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), owns and operates a portfolio of more than 2.2 crore smart meters across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam, making it one of the country’s largest smart meter asset owners and operators.

Following the acquisition, AESL’s smart meter portfolio will exceed 4.7 crore meters, substantially expanding its presence in a sector expected to witness large-scale deployment as utilities modernise distribution infrastructure and improve billing efficiency.

“Acquisition of IntelliSmart enhances our scale and execution capabilities, enables us to support India’s power distribution modernization through technology-led solutions,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

AESL said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of pursuing value-accretive growth through both organic and inorganic opportunities. The company expects the transaction to deliver synergies through economies of scale, optimisation of operations and maintenance costs, and integration with its broader energy and infrastructure platform.

For IntelliSmart, the transaction marks a significant milestone since its formation.

“IntelliSmart is proud to be part of this milestone transaction, which has created significant value for investors in a remarkably short span since the company’s formation. This achievement is expected to catalyze further investments and accelerate the digitalization of the power distribution sector, which is already emerging as a key driver of transformation across the country’s entire power value chain,” said Anil Rawal, Managing Director and CEO, IntelliSmart.

NIIF said the deal represents an important milestone in its infrastructure investment strategy.

“IntelliSmart’s evolution into one of the country’s leading smart metering platforms reflects NIIF’s ability to build and scale infrastructure businesses in emerging sectors of national importance,” said Vinod Giri, Managing Partner, NIIF.

He added that the transaction “marks an important milestone” in NIIF’s infrastructure strategy and reinforces its commitment to building industry-leading platforms in India, while enabling it to unlock value and continue catalysing institutional capital into India’s digital and energy transition.

EESL CEO Akhilesh Dixit said, “We are proud of IntelliSmart’s contribution to the smart metering ecosystem and believe this transaction will further strengthen its ability to serve DISCOMs and consumers at scale.”