Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) has won a transmission project to evacuate 2,400 MW of power from the upcoming Pirpainti thermal power plant in Bihar. The project will generate an annual tariff of around Rs 500 crore once commissioned.

“The project, titled, “Evacuation of Power from 3X800 MW STPP Pirpainti”, will be implemented through the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Vikramshila Power Transmission and will be delivered by the last quarter of 2028,” Adani Energy said in its regulatory filing.

It has been awarded through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism.

Project to strengthen Bihar’s transmission network

The transmission scheme will evacuate power from the upcoming 2,400 MW Pirpainti power plant and strengthen Bihar’s transmission infrastructure, improving grid reliability and power supply across the state.

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“The Pirpainti transmission scheme will create a robust evacuation system for 2,400 MW of generation capacity while strengthening Bihar’s transmission backbone. It will enhance grid reliability and resilience and help the state meet its growing power demand. We remain committed to building reliable and efficient transmission infrastructure that supports the country’s long-term energy security,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions.

Adani Energy Solutions transmission portfolio to expand

The project will add 881 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 3,160 MVA of transformation capacity to Adani Energy Solutions’ portfolio. With the addition, the company’s transmission portfolio will expand to 30,683 ckm of transmission lines and 146,585 MVA of transformation capacity.

Adani Energy Solutions’ transmission capital expenditure (capex) now stands at around Rs 91,500 crore, the company said.

Project to include substations and transmission lines

The project involves the construction of four gas-insulated substations (GIS) at Jhanjharpur, Bethauli and Begusarai, along with associated transformation capacity.

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It will also include the construction of 400 kV double-circuit transmission lines connecting Pirpainti-Jhanjharpur, Pirpainti-Begusarai and Begusarai-Bakhtiyarpur. The project will also involve 220 kV double-circuit lines between Jhanjharpur-Bethauli and Begusarai-Begusarai Town.

Additionally, Adani Energy Solutions will undertake the looping-in and looping-out (LILO) of existing 220 kV and 132 kV transmission lines at Jhanjharpur and construct 400 kV line bays at Bakhtiyarpur grid substation (GSS).

Adani Energy Solutions share price

On November 19, the share price of Adani Energy Solutions was down around nearly 1% in the intraday trade. Over the past one month, its share price has gained around 8%. While over the past six months, the stock has delivered a return of nearly 11%.





