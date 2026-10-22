Adani Energy Solutions posted triple-digit growth in its Q2 FY27 net profit, driven by a sharp jump in its revenue from operations. For the July-September quarter, the company’s bottom line expanded nearly 148% year-on-year to Rs 1,323 crore against Rs 534 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The Adani Group firm’s Q2 FY27 revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,075 crore, advancing nearly 53% YoY as compared to Rs 6,596 crore reported in Q2 FY26.

On a sequential basis, the energy firm’s profit was up 15% from Rs 1,149 crore reported in the trailing quarter, while its topline grew around 4% against Rs 9,711 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

Energy solutions segment reports highest revenue

The company’s energy solutions platform posted its consolidated Q2 FY27 revenue at Rs 2,197 crore, advancing sharply against Rs 201 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Adani Energy Solutions’ revenue from its transmission vertical climbed around 52% YoY to Rs 3,599 crore as compared to Rs 2,372 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Revenue from the distribution wing was posted at Rs 3,181 crore, up 2% YoY from Rs 3,118 crore reported in Q2 FY27. Revenue from ‘others’ verticals was reported at Rs 318 crore, up from Rs 90 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

Adani Energy Solutions share price

In Thursday’s intraday trade, the stock of Adani Energy Solutions was down over 2%. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen nearly 7%, while over the past six months its stock has delivered a return of nearly 3%.

About the company

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) is a leading Indian private sector power infrastructure company. AESL is primarily engaged in the business of power transmission and retail electricity distribution.

Operated by the Adani Group, the company owns and operates transmission lines spanning across 30,000 circuit kilometres across multiple states.