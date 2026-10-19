ACME Solar Holdings has signed a power procurement agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 300 MW of assured peak power at a tariff of Rs 6 per unit.

The project aims to meet peak electricity demand during evening and night-time hours, when solar power generation is unavailable or limited. It will also help improve grid stability as India increases the share of renewable energy in its power mix.

The agreement is signed through its subsidiary ACME Greentech Twenty. It covers 1,200 MWh of energy storage capacity under SECI’s Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE-IX) project.

ACME Solar’s PPA capacity reaches 4,310 MW

Following the agreement, ACME Solar’s signed PPA capacity for projects under construction has reached 4,310 MW, out of a total contracted capacity of 5,380 MW under construction.

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The company will supply 4 MWh of electricity per MW of contracted capacity for any four hours daily during non-solar hours. It will also maintain a minimum monthly availability of 90%, as required under the agreement.

Solar and battery storage to power the project

“The project would integrate a combination of Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technologies to meet the contracted obligations and would utilize the night-time connectivity already available with the company,” ACME Solar said in its regulatory filing.

The company will also use its existing night-time grid connectivity for the project. Battery storage can help store electricity generated during periods of higher renewable power generation and make it available when demand rises later in the day.

About ACME Solar ACME Solar’s renewable energy portfolio

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified contracted portfolio of 8,370 MW spanning Solar, BESS, FDRE, Hybrid and Wind solutions and an operational capacity of ~3,123 MW and 4.96 GWh of BESS capacity. With an in-house EPC and O&M division, the company does end-to-end development and O&M of the plants, thereby delivering projects in a time & cost-effective manner while ensuring best in class operating performance evident in its industry leading CUF and operating margins.

ACME Solar share price

The share price of ACME Solar has increased 6.44% in last three months. On year-to-date basis ACME Solar stocks has increased 72.45%.