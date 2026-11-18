ACME Solar Holdings has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC for a 150 MW hybrid renewable energy project at a tariff of Rs 3.21 per unit. The 150 MW project will be spread across Bhadla in Rajasthan, Jambkhabalia in Gujarat and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

“ACME Solar Holdings, through its subsidiary, ACME Alpha Renewable, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC for a 150 MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected Hybrid power project at a tariff of INR 3.21 per unit under NTPC’s Hybrid-IV tranche.”

ALSO READ ACME Solar commissions additional 66.68 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has already adopted the tariff for the project.

Advertisement

ACME Solar’s hybrid project to combine solar, wind and storage

The project will combine solar and wind power with energy storage solutions to ensure a reliable supply of electricity throughout the day. It will also help meet the power requirements of buyers during peak demand hours.

ACME Solar has secured Central Transmission Utility (CTU) connectivity for the project at Jambkhabalia and Mandsaur.

Commenting on the agreement, Nikhil Dhingra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of ACME Solar, said, “This PPA with NTPC reinforces our focus on delivering reliable renewable power aligned with the evolving needs of India’s energy market. By combining solar, wind and energy storage, the project will help meet peak-hour demand and supporting India’s clean energy transition.”

ACME Solar’s contracted portfolio under construction

Following the signing of this PPA, ACME Solar’s under-construction portfolio with signed PPAs has increased to 5,080 MW. The company’s total contracted capacity under construction stands at 5,380 MW.

The company said the project is an important step towards its contribution to India’s clean energy transition.

About ACME Solar Holdings

ACME Solar Holdings is an integrated renewable energy company with a contracted portfolio of 8,370 MW across solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE), hybrid and wind power projects.

The company has an operational capacity of around 3,190 MW and 5.90 GWh of battery energy storage capacity. It also has in-house engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) divisions, which handle project development and plant operations.

ACME Solar share price

The share price of ACME Solar has gained nearly 2% in the intraday trading session. The stock has increased nearly 11% in past three months and nearly 50% in past six months. On year-to-date basis, the stock has gained nearly 74%.