Solar energy sector company ACME Solar has signed multiple power purchase agreements (PPA) with public sector company SJVN. In an exchange filing, Acme Solar stated that it will deliver 450 MW/1800 MWh of power under a Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

Acme Solar disclosed that it bagged the order under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding guidelines via an e-reverse auction. The company received the Letter of Award on November 10, 2025.

Why is it significant for ACME Solar?

Under the power purchase agreement, ACME Solar will supply 4 hours of assured peak power supply during non-solar hours with 90 per cent availability on a monthly and annual basis. To achieve assured supply during peak non-hour periods, ACME Solar will use a combination of concurrent solar power and stored energy from its energy storage systems.

The contract has a 25-year tenure, providing a stable revenue stream for the company. After the latest PPA, ACME Solar’s total PPA order book has reached 6,270 MW.

ACME Solar’s battery storage capacity

As demand for Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy grows across the renewable energy industry, ACME Solar is expanding its battery energy storage capacity. Earlier this week, ACME Solar commissioned the third phase of its 285 MW/601 MWh Battery Energy Storage System Project in Rajasthan.

The company has achieved a commissioned capacity of 76 MW till now.

ACME Solar share price

ACME Solar’s stock, which opened at Rs 227.7 on Thursday, was trading 4.3 per cent higher at 01:18 PM. In the last 5 trading sessions, the company’s share price has increased by 2.3 per cent

In the last one year period, ACME Solar’s stock has gained about 21 per cent in market value. In the last one month alone, the company’s share price has grown by 7.3 per cent.

The company posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 496 crore in Q3 FY26, up from a revenue of Rs 349 crore in the same period a year earlier.