ACME Solar Holdings has commissioned an additional 66.68 MW of solar power capacity in Rajasthan through its subsidiary, ACME Renewtech.

“ACME Solar Holdings through its subsidiary i.e. ACME Renewtech, has commissioned additional 66.68 MW of the solar capacity located at Village- Kelan, Tehsil-Chhatargarh, District-Bikaner, Rajasthan, on October 05, The Commercial operation date (COD) for the same shall be October 07,’ the company said in its regulatory filing.

ACME Renewtech’s total commissioned capacity reaches 133.36 MW

With the latest commissioning, ACME Renewtech has achieved a total commissioned solar capacity of 133.36 MW out of the 300 MW hybrid power project.

The project is located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and forms part of ACME Solar’s renewable energy portfolio.

ACME Renewtech has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC for the project.

The commissioning of the additional capacity takes the company closer to completing the full 300 MW capacity under the hybrid power project.

About ACME solar

ACME Solar Holdings is one of India’s leading renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs). Founded in 2003 by Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, chairman of the ACME Group, the company develops, builds, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy projects across solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) segments.

Its portfolio also includes battery energy storage systems (BESS). With operations spanning 11 states in India, ACME Solar is expanding its clean energy capabilities, including plans to establish a solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing facility in Jaipur and initiatives in green hydrogen and green ammonia.

ACME solar Share price

The share price of ACME solar has gained 8.52% in past three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has 79.52%.