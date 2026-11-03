ACME Solar Holdings, through its subsidiary ACME Renewtech, has commissioned an additional 66.68 MW of solar power capacity in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The commissioning takes the total operational capacity of the company’s hybrid project to 200.04 MW. The commercial operation date (COD) for the newly commissioned capacity is November 4.

“Following the commissioning of this project, the operational capacity of ACME Solar is now approximately 3,190 MW. The ACME Renewtech Hybrid Project’s operational capacity addition further strengthen ACME Solar’s growing portfolio, underscoring its focus on developing diversified solutions across the renewable energy spectrum,” ACME Solar noted.

Advertisement

ACME Solar’s hybrid project in Rajasthan

The hybrid project is located at Kelan village in Bikaner, Rajasthan. ACME Renewtech has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC for the project at a tariff of Rs 3.36 per unit (kWh).

The addition of wind capacity to the project will complement solar power generation and help diversify its renewable energy generation profile.

ACME Solar expects to progressively operationalise the entire 300 MW solar component of the project by the end of the third quarter of FY27.

ALSO READ ACME Solar shares up 4%; signs 400 MW power purchase agreement with NTPC



About ACME Solar

ACME Solar Holdings is an integrated renewable energy company with a diversified contracted portfolio of 8,370 MW across solar, wind, energy storage, firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) and hybrid solutions.

The company has an operational installed capacity of around 3,190 MW and 5.64 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity. It also has in-house engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) divisions, which handle the end-to-end development and maintenance of its renewable energy projects.

ACME Solar share price

The share price of ACME Solar is trading flat in the intraday trading session. ACME Solar stock has increased 75.86% so far this year.