ACME Solar Holdings’ wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Marigold Urja Private, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to set up a 130 MW round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy project.

The project was awarded by REMC, while the PPA has been signed with Northeast Frontier Railway, according to a regulatory filing by ACME Solar Holdings.

ACME Solar project to deliver round-the-clock renewable power

The scheduled commencement of supply date for the project is February 25, 2029. The PPA will remain valid for 25 years from the scheduled commencement of supply date.

Under the agreement, the project will supply renewable power at a tariff of Rs 4.35 per kWh for each year during the PPA tenure.

The 130 MW project will provide round-the-clock renewable power, helping meet the electricity requirements of the railway sector while supporting the use of renewable energy.

About ACME Solar Holdings

ACME Solar Holdings is one of India’s leading renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs), with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects. According to its BSE-filed investor presentation, the company had a 6,970 MW portfolio of operational and under-construction projects as of March 2025, including 2,540 MW operational capacity and 4,430 MW under construction. The company follows an integrated model covering project development, land and connectivity acquisition, engineering, procurement, construction and operations and maintenance.

ACME Solar Holdings share price

The share price of ACME Solar Holdings is trading 0.8% lower in intraday trading. So far in 2026, the company’s stock has delivered a return of 66%.