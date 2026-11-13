Accenture has begun rolling out performance bonuses for employees in its India operations, with most payouts falling within 14% of fixed pay and top performers receiving up to 25%. However, the November cycle has seen no broad-based promotions, reflecting the consulting major’s shift towards a more centralised compensation structure that limits permanent increases in employee salaries.

People familiar with the matter said the maximum eligible bonus stands at around 27% of fixed pay. Employees who joined the company earlier this year and have only a few months of tenure were placed in the lowest payout band, receiving an average bonus of 6%. Employees at lower salary levels received a higher percentage of their fixed pay as bonus, with the proportion tapering off at senior levels.

The company has also restricted quarterly promotions to entry-level employees in analyst roles across Career Levels 11-13. A limited number of employees in these categories were promoted in the November cycle, depending on their tenure, the people said. For other employees, promotions will largely be considered in June, which has now become the company’s primary cycle for salary revisions and career progression.

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The change follows a restructuring of Accenture’s compensation policy announced in July. Under the revised arrangement, employees will receive 50% of their approved salary increase as a one-time lump sum payment in June, while the remaining half will be added to their base pay. The company said the arrangement would provide employees with immediate access to cash while enabling it to extend salary increases to a larger employee base.

“June is our primary cycle for promotions and base pay increases. Last year we gave limited stay-at-level increases, and this year we are taking a different approach. We are both significantly increasing the number of people who receive them and delivering the increase in two parts: half as a base pay increase and half as a one-time lump sum paid in June,” an internal company memo had stated.

The revised structure, however, has drawn criticism from some employees as it limits the increase in permanent base salaries. A lower fixed-pay component can also affect future salary increments and benefits linked to basic pay. Senior managerial employees at Career Levels 7-9 generally follow the June promotion cycle, with their bonuses split between June and November.

The move comes at a time when IT services and consulting companies are seeking to exercise tighter control over employee costs even as they step up investments in artificial intelligence. By shifting a larger portion of compensation towards one-time payouts rather than fixed salary increases, companies can reward performance while limiting the long-term impact on their payroll commitments.

Accenture employs around 300,000 people in India, accounting for nearly 40% of its global workforce of 814,000. The company did not respond to queries seeking comment.