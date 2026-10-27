Adani Group-operated cement company ACC posted a sharp 91% YoY decline in its consolidated Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 93 crore. In the second quarter of FY26, ACC’s net profit was Rs 1,119 crore. The decline was led by geopolitical uncertainties, monsoon impact, seasonal shutdowns, high energy costs and constraints in domestic coal availability.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, its profit fell 36% from Rs 127 crore posted in Q1 FY27. ACC’s revenue from operations declined 5% YoY to Rs 5,666 crore against Rs 5,969 crore in the year-ago period. Its topline fell 2% as compared to Rs 5,790 crore posted in the trailing quarter.

ACC said it remains optimistic for the future quarters. “However, the medium-term demand outlook continues to be supported by infrastructure investment, urbanisation, rural housing and industrial activity,” it said in its exchange filing.

Cement sales volume at 9.7 MT

For the quarter ended September, ACC’s cement sales volume stood at 9.7 million tonnes, rising 7 percentage points to 78%. Of the total product portfolio, 47% accounted for trade sales, while blended cement share registered growth to 85% against 78% in Q2 FY26.

The company’s operating EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 401 crore against Rs 846 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Its ready-mix concrete reported a quarterly volume growth of 19% YoY to 1.07 million tonnes.

ACC commissioned a 2.4 MTPA greenfield cement grinding unit in the state of Uttar Pradesh, and 1.0 MTPA of additional capacity at Kalamboli, Maharashtra.

“We delivered a resilient performance in Q2 and H1 FY’27, supported by an improving sales mix and higher premium volumes. While the reported numbers are not strictly comparable due to the impact of MSA, the underlying business momentum remains encouraging, supported by our trade partners,” Vinod Bahety, Whole-time Director and CEO of ACC Limited.

He added that the company’s growth remains trade-led, in line with its strategy. “While we continue to strengthen the institutional business through a comprehensive solutions approach with a focus on value and profitability. Industry demand remains supportive and is expected to strengthen post-monsoon, aided by housing, infrastructure and capital expenditure, while improving pricing momentum should moderate the impact of elevated fuel and energy costs.”

ACC share price

The stock of ACC ended at Rs 1,147.50 on the NSE, down 1.6% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen 5%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined by more than 17%.