scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

ACC commences commercial production of clinker at its Ametha Cement Plant in Madhya Pradesh

This greenfield integrated project will help in lowest cost production of clinker and cement, which will enhance ACC’s overall portfolio to 37 MTPA and aid in the overall improvement in profitability and market share of the Company.

Written by FE Business
ACC Ltd, Adani Group, Ametha Cement Plant, commercial production, clinker, cement capacity, production cost, profitability, ESG, cement business, market demand, manufacturing sites
ACC Limited announced that it has commenced the commercial production of Clinker at its new Ametha Cement Plant. (FE)

Adani Group-owned ACC Limited on Thursday announced that it has commenced the commercial production of Clinker at its new Ametha Cement Plant in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. “This historic event marks a significant stride in Adani Group’s unwavering commitment to growth,” the company said in a regulatory filing. 

The Ametha Integrated Cement Plant has a clinker capacity of 3.3 MTPA and a cement capacity of 1 MTPA. This greenfield integrated project will help in lowest cost production of clinker and cement, which will enhance ACC’s overall portfolio to 37 MTPA and aid in the overall improvement in profitability and market share of the Company.

Also Read

“Ametha plant’s strategic location in Madhya Pradesh offers a logistical advantage, which will enhance ACC’s ability to cater to critical markets efficiently,” it said. This ESG compliant plant will exemplify ACC’s commitment to environmental responsibility with 16.3 MW of WHRS capacity and up to 15 per cent of AFR potential, exemplifying ACC’s dedication to environmental stewardship.

Also Read

“This is a monumental achievement in our relentless pursuit of sustainable growth. This milestone harmoniously aligns with our growth strategy for the cement business, enabling us to meet evolving market demands while upholding our unwavering standards of quality,” said Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business.

ACC extends its gratitude to the local community, suppliers, and regulatory authorities for their support throughout the project’s development. ACC has 17 cement manufacturing sites, 88+ concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers. 

More Stories on
ACC
Adani Group
cement
ESG
Manufacturing
+ 1 More

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 10:52 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS