ACC commences commercial production of clinker at its Ametha Cement Plant in Madhya Pradesh

Adani Group-owned ACC Limited on Thursday announced that it has commenced the commercial production of Clinker at its new Ametha Cement Plant in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. “This historic event marks a significant stride in Adani Group’s unwavering commitment to growth,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Ametha Integrated Cement Plant has a clinker capacity of 3.3 MTPA and a cement capacity of 1 MTPA. This greenfield integrated project will help in lowest cost production of clinker and cement, which will enhance ACC’s overall portfolio to 37 MTPA and aid in the overall improvement in profitability and market share of the Company.

“Ametha plant’s strategic location in Madhya Pradesh offers a logistical advantage, which will enhance ACC’s ability to cater to critical markets efficiently,” it said. This ESG compliant plant will exemplify ACC’s commitment to environmental responsibility with 16.3 MW of WHRS capacity and up to 15 per cent of AFR potential, exemplifying ACC’s dedication to environmental stewardship.

“This is a monumental achievement in our relentless pursuit of sustainable growth. This milestone harmoniously aligns with our growth strategy for the cement business, enabling us to meet evolving market demands while upholding our unwavering standards of quality,” said Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business.

ACC extends its gratitude to the local community, suppliers, and regulatory authorities for their support throughout the project’s development. ACC has 17 cement manufacturing sites, 88+ concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers.