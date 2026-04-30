Adani Group’s ACC Cement reported a massive 68% YoY profit drop during the March quarter of FY26. The cement maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 238 crore in Q4 FY26. Its net profit in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 751 crore.

ACC Cement said that the cost pressures from fuel, diesel, packaging bag supply constraints, and rupee depreciation impacted this quarter, and the impact is expected to continue in H1 FY27.

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While its profit slid sharply in the quarter, ACC Cement recorded an 18% YoY revenue jump during the same period. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,124 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6,039 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

ACC Cement Q4 margins under pressure

ACC Cement’s operating margins contracted to 8.8% in Q4 FY26 from 13.6% in the same quarter last year. The company said that amid the heightened cost, it is taking several steps across fuel and logistics to mitigate the impact.

“The Company is mitigating cost pressures through fuel mix optimisation, higher renewable energy adoption, improved logistics efficiencies, prioritization of higher‑margin markets, and long‑term raw material sourcing arrangements,”, ACC Cement said in a statement.

ACC Cement dividend declared

ACC Cement’s board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share for FY26. The company has fixed June 12, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the members to receive dividends.

“The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after July 1, 2026”, the company said in an exchange disclosure.

ACC Q4 operations highlights

ACC Cement said it clocked its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q4. The company said it sales in the March quarter stood at 11.9 million tons, growing 8% YoY. It added that the capacity utilisation significantly improved by 9% QoQ to 80%.

Vinod Bahety, Whole-Time Director & CEO of ACC Cement, said that the company’s volume growth was driven by a higher share of trade and premium cement, continued momentum in ready-mix concrete, and improved utilisation of existing asset base.

“With a sustained emphasis on execution, cost discipline and premiumisation, we are positive for improved performance on the back of cost efficiency in the coming quarters”, Bahety added.