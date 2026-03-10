Pieter Elbers has stepped down as chief executive officer of IndiGo, India’s largest airline, with effect from March 10, 2026, the company said on Tuesday. The resignation comes months after the carrier faced its worst operational disruption in December, which drew scrutiny from passengers as well as the government.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, said its board accepted Elbers’ resignation during a meeting held on Tuesday evening. The outgoing CEO cited personal reasons for stepping down and requested that his notice period be waived.

Rahul Bhatia to assume interim management responsibilities

Rahul Bhatia, managing director of IndiGo, will assume interim management responsibilities until a new chief executive is appointed, the company said.

Elbers had been leading the airline since September 2022, taking over the role at a time when IndiGo was expanding aggressively in both domestic and international markets. During his tenure, the airline accelerated its fleet expansion, widened its international network and strengthened partnerships with global carriers.

What did Elbers say in his resignation letter?

In his resignation letter, Elbers described his time at IndiGo as an “honor and privilege” and said he would remain available to assist with any transition or handover requirements if needed.

Elbers’ exit comes after a challenging period for IndiGo following widespread operational disruptions in December that led to multiple delays and many cancellations resulting in passenger complaints across several airports. The widespread chaos had drawn large scale public criticism and prompted intervention from aviation authorities.

With Bhatia stepping in to oversee operations temporarily, the airline is expected to begin the search for a new chief executive to lead its future phase of growth.

