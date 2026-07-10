India’s consumer internet ecosystem has entered a new phase of scale, with several homegrown startups reporting user bases that rival the populations of large countries. The latest milestone came after PhonePe announced that it has crossed 700 million registered users, underscoring the rapid expansion of digital platforms in the country.

The growth of these platforms has been supported by increasing smartphone penetration, affordable mobile internet and India’s digital public infrastructure, particularly the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), according to industry trends.

PhonePe recently said it has crossed 700 million registered users, making it one of the country’s largest consumer internet platforms by registrations. The fintech company also said it has significantly accelerated customer acquisition, reducing the time taken to add one million users from nearly five months in its early years to less than a week.

PhonePe is not the only Indian startup operating at such scale. Paytm has previously said it has around 540 million registered users across its payments and merchant ecosystem.

E-commerce company Flipkart has reported nearly 450 million registered users and around 180 million monthly shoppers, reflecting continued growth in India’s online retail market, according to the company.

Social media platform ShareChat has said it serves around 350 million monthly active users, driven by its focus on content in Indian languages and users beyond English-speaking audiences.

Among Indian entrepreneurs, one of the largest founder commitments came from BYJU’S founder Byju Raveendran, who invested about $400 million of his personal wealth into the edtech company in March 2022 as part of an $800 million funding round that valued BYJU’S at around $22 billion. The move remains one of the largest founder-funded capital infusions into an operating company by an Indian entrepreneur.

BYJU’S had reached nearly 150 million registered learners during its expansion phase, although the company has since faced financial and operational challenges.

Value-commerce platform Meesho has said it records around 120 million monthly active users, with much of its growth coming from Tier II and Tier III cities.

In the food delivery segment, Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, has reported around 20 million monthly transacting users, while Swiggy has said it serves nearly 18 million monthly transacting users.

PhonePe, Paytm and Flipkart report cumulative registered users, representing everyone who has signed up on their platforms over time. In contrast, ShareChat, Meesho, Eternal (Zomato) and Swiggy primarily report monthly active or monthly transacting users, reflecting current engagement rather than total registrations. As a result, the figures are not directly comparable, although they collectively illustrate the unprecedented scale India’s digital economy has achieved.