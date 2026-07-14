India’s building materials and interiors industry is exploring opportunities in Russia as manufacturers seek to expand exports beyond established markets, with ceramic tiles emerging as an existing trade category that could support further growth.

India’s exports to Russia stood at around $4.49 billion in FY26, compared with imports of $55.36 billion, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). The imbalance highlights the potential for Indian businesses to explore additional export categories, although individual sectors are unlikely to significantly alter the overall trade balance on their own.

Building materials, including tiles, sanitaryware, furniture, lighting and interior fittings, could offer avenues for diversification, particularly as manufacturers look to connect with overseas importers, distributors and commercial buyers.

India is one of the world’s leading ceramic tile manufacturing and exporting hubs, with the industry valued at approximately ₹60,000 crore in FY25, according to Kajaria Ceramics. Government trade data indicates that ceramic tile exports under HS 6907 reached approximately ₹18,730 crore in FY26, recovering 3.7% from the previous financial year. India has also strengthened its global position in porcelain tile exports, ranking as the world’s largest exporter by volume in 2025, according to industry research.

Russia has become an important market for Indian ceramic manufacturers, with exports continuing to gain traction. According to the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), India’s ceramic product exports to Russia reached US$136.9 million in 2025, growing at a five-year CAGR of 36.2%. Ceramic and vitrified tiles account for a significant share of this trade.

World Bank data, based on UN Comtrade, puts India’s exports of unglazed ceramic tiles to Russia at approximately US$134.3 million in 2025, covering 30.2 million square metres. Russia was also India’s fourth-largest export destination for ceramic tiles in 2024, with shipments rising 22.4% to 28.1 million square metres, underscoring its importance as a market for Indian manufacturers.

The existing trade provides a base for manufacturers to explore additional opportunities. However, expansion will depend on competitive pricing, product specifications, local standards, logistics costs and the ability to establish reliable distribution networks.

For small and medium-sized manufacturers, identifying buyers and understanding local market requirements can be as important as production capacity. Importers, wholesalers, retailers, architects and developers can help exporters assess demand, pricing and product preferences before committing resources to a new market.

Industry exhibitions can provide a platform for such engagement. MosBuild, a building and interiors exhibition held in Moscow, reported more than 1,300 exhibitors and over 70,000 unique visitors at its 2026 edition.

For the 2027 edition, scheduled from March 30 to April 2 in Moscow, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) is expected to lead a dedicated India Pavilion under a planned collaboration with the exhibition organiser. The initiative is intended to support Indian exporters through business-to-business meetings and greater trade visibility.

While Russia could provide an additional destination for Indian building material manufacturers, prospects will vary by product category. Sustained growth will depend on exporters converting initial buyer engagement into commercially viable, repeat business.