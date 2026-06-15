India and the United States are set to hold another round of high-level trade talks later this month as both countries move closer to finalising an interim trade agreement. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will arrive on a two-day visit to India on June 23 for discussions with senior Indian officials, reported Reuters. An Indian trade official said the talks will focus on giving final touches to the interim deal that India and the US have been negotiating for months.

The visit comes at an important time for trade relations between the two countries. India and the United States are also working on a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that aims to deepen economic ties and address several long-standing trade issues.

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Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that Greer will arrive in India on the evening of June 22. He said the US Trade Representative will hold discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during his stay, reported Reuters.

What’s likely to be discussed during USTR visit?

The discussions will focus on finalising the framework of the interim trade deal and advancing negotiations on the larger Bilateral Trade Agreement, the official said, reported Reuters.

He said both sides have already held extensive discussions and now aim to complete the remaining work needed to move the agreement forward. The proposed trade pact covers a wide range of issues affecting trade between the two countries.

The talks are expected to address market access, tariffs, investment opportunities and other trade-related concerns. Officials from both countries see the agreement as an important step toward expanding economic cooperation and increasing trade flows.

Agrawal also spoke about the ongoing US Section 301 investigations. He said India remains engaged with the United States through established channels and has already presented its position on the matter, reported Reuters.

The Commerce Secretary said the investigations are following a legal process in the United States and India is closely watching developments. He added that the broader trade agreement is expected to provide clarity on several issues affecting trade relations between the two countries, reported Reuters.

The upcoming visit by Greer is likely to play a key role in shaping the next phase of India-US economic engagement. Both governments have expressed interest in strengthening commercial ties and creating a more predictable trade environment.

What India said about US-Iran agreement

Alongside trade negotiations, Agrawal welcomed the recently announced peace agreement between the United States and Iran. He said India hopes the understanding will bring lasting peace and stability to West Asia. India has been closely monitoring developments in the region because of its importance to global energy supplies and international trade routes.

Agrawal said India hopes the agreement remains durable and contributes to long-term peace. He said that stability in the region is important for global economic growth and trade, reported Reuters.

India’s merchandise exports rose 18 per cent year-on-year to USD 45.2 billion in May 2026, compared with USD 38.3 billion during the same month in 2025, as per Reuters report. The Commerce Secretary said the figure ranks among the highest monthly merchandise export totals achieved by the country so far.

Agrawal also spoke about India’s long-term export growth. He said the country’s overall exports have nearly doubled over the past 12 years, rising from USD 446 billion to USD 863 billion. During the same period, services exports increased from USD 142 billion to USD 420 billion, reported Reuters.

India has also expanded its network of trade agreements in recent years. Agrawal said the country signed nine trade agreements with 38 countries over the last five years. These agreements aim to strengthen India’s integration with global value chains and support future export growth.