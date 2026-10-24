IDFC FIRST Bank reported a 196.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,045 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), supported by strong core operating profit growth, higher deposits and improving operating efficiency.

The bank’s PAT declined 2.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Its return on assets (RoA) stood at 0.93% in Q2 FY27, compared with 0.80% in the previous quarter. For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, PAT stood at Rs 2,120 crore, RoA was 0.99%.

Core operating profit, excluding trading gains, rose 38.5% YoY to Rs 2,527 crore during the quarter. The bank said operating expenses had grown more slowly than income by more than 500 basis points for two consecutive quarters, this shows that the benefits of investments made in its deposit franchise, priority sector lending and newer business lines over the past seven years.

Deposits and advances record strong growth

Total deposits grew 25.9% YoY and 11.8% QoQ to Rs 3,48,583 crore at the end of September 2026. The average current account and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 48.4% during the quarter, down from 50.1% in the previous quarter. The bank attributed the decline mainly to the mobilisation of foreign currency non-resident (bank) or FCNR(B) deposits.

Loans and advances, including credit substitutes and loans backed by FCNR(B) deposits, increased 30.1% YoY to Rs 3,46,913 crore. Excluding loans backed by FCNR(B) deposits, loan growth stood at 22.2%, gross of inter-bank participation certificates (IBPC).

The bank’s core cost-to-income ratio improved to 70.16% in Q2 FY27 from 70.73% in Q1 FY27. The incremental cost-to-income ratio for the first half of FY27 stood at 55%, indicating that the bank is beginning to benefit from operating leverage as income growth outpaces expense growth.

Asset quality remained stable, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.32% and net non-performing assets (NNPA) at 0.40%. Credit cost, measured as a percentage of average assets, declined to 1.01% in Q2 FY27. Provisions stood at Rs 1,137 crore, down 21.7% YoY and 0.6% QoQ.

FCNR(B) deposits and international rating

A key development during the quarter was the mobilisation of Rs 34,390 crore, or around $3.6 billion, through FCNR(B) deposits. The bank achieved this without having a branch, subsidiary or representative office outside India, focusing its digital reach and customer franchise.

The deposits are largely for three to five years and are expected to provide long-term funding stability. The bank said the fully loaded cost of these deposits, including priority sector lending benefits, is around 1% lower than the cost of raising domestic fixed deposits. The mobilisation is expected to support net interest income, profit after tax, earnings per share and return on equity, although it has an optical dilutive effect on net interest margin due to the expansion of the balance sheet.

IDFC FIRST Bank also received its first international rating from S&P Global Ratings, which assigned it a long-term investment-grade rating of BBB-.

The bank expects the benefits from FCNR(B) deposits, domestic funding cost savings, product changes and anticipated repo rate increases to broadly offset the expected impact of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s consultation paper on insurance commissions on profitability in FY28.