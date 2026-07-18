Artificial intelligence is changing how businesses operate, but its growing capabilities also require companies to rethink how they make decisions, manage risks and measure returns. For enterprises, the challenge is moving beyond AI experimentation to applications that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Rohit Kedia, CEO of Xoriant, said human judgement, creativity and accountability would remain important as AI systems take on more complex tasks. “As AI becomes more capable, human ingenuity will matter more, not less,” Kedia said, adding that employees would increasingly focus on setting objectives, providing context and taking responsibility for outcomes.

Kedia said companies could not simply add AI to existing processes and expect significant improvements. Businesses need to redesign workflows around AI’s capabilities while establishing clear boundaries for automated decisions.

A 2025 McKinsey survey found that although 88% of respondents said their organisations regularly used AI in at least one business function, most had yet to scale it across the enterprise. Only 39% reported an impact on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at the enterprise level. The survey highlights the challenge of converting adoption into measurable financial returns.

Kedia said AI systems also require different quality checks from traditional software because their outputs can vary and may not always be correct. “Companies must monitor accuracy, establish escalation procedures and determine when human intervention is necessary,” he said.

Kedia said enterprises often make the mistake of starting with technology rather than identifying the business problem they want to solve. Data readiness, employee skills and the ability to scale pilot projects also influence results.

He cited a 2025 report by MIT’s NANDA initiative, which found that around 95% of the enterprise generative AI initiatives examined had little or no measurable impact on profit and loss. The finding points to challenges in implementation and integration rather than proving that AI itself is ineffective.

For Xoriant, this shift is reflected in its recently launched brand identity, ‘New Horizons,’ which is built around the convergence of Human Ingenuity and Artificial Intelligence. Through its ‘Applied Intelligence’ approach, the company aims to combine human creativity, judgement and engineering expertise with AI to improve products, decision-making and business operations.

Kedia said more than half of Xoriant’s revenue was now AI-native, with clients exploring applications beyond cost reduction, including new products, revenue opportunities and faster product launches.

He added that companies would need to invest in AI fluency, domain knowledge and problem-solving skills as routine tasks become increasingly automated. “The better question is not ‘where can we add AI?’ but ‘if we were designing this process from scratch today, knowing what AI can do, what would it look like?’” Kedia added.