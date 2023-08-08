Honda Cars India and Bajaj Finance collaborate to provide financial schemes

This festive season, Honda Cars India join hands with Bajaj Finance to provide financing solutions to its customers. Honda customers will be able to avail car finance schemes with low Rate of Interest and sanction of loans on purchase of Honda Amaze, Honda City and soon to be launched new SUV; Honda Elevate.

As a result of this collaboration Bajaj Finance will provide Honda customers with customised retail finance schemes with the introduction of Flexi Pay Scheme & digital-first experience, including on-road funding, providing Low rate of Interest (RoI) starting from 8.75%, hassle free sanction with lower turnaround time as low as 30 min, among others To ensure a greater convenience, the entire financing process will be enabled through a digital customer journey for loan disbursement process.

Speaking on the occasion Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, “At Honda Cars India, we are dedicated to delivering top-notch services to our customers and we are excited about this partnership with Bajaj Finance. This alliance allows us to offer more financing options to our customers and enhance their ownership experience. The various schemes and options which will be offered by Bajaj Finance will lead to an affordable and accessible personal mobility solutions to a diverse set of valued customers.”

Siddhartha Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, Bajaj Auto Finance, added “Through our digital-first approach & affordable solutions (Flexi Loans), we strive to make car buying incredibly easy & affordable for our customers. Our straight-through process is aimed at improving convenience and speed of loan disbursement. We are delighted to join hands with Honda Cars India to provide hassle-free and flexible financing solutions to customers for owning a Honda vehicle in a very accessible and rewarding manner.”