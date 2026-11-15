It’s pollution season. Besides air purifiers and masks, what else can we do to minimise damage? Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, says: “Reducing exposure is the most important step. People can start by limiting the time spent outdoors, particularly when pollution levels are high. Keeping windows and doors closed during periods of poor air quality, especially when outdoor pollution is visibly high, can help reduce the amount of polluted air entering the house.

Wet mopping instead of dry sweeping also helps minimise the circulation of dust indoors. Smoking, burning incense sticks, using mosquito coils and burning wood or other fuels indoors can further irritate the respiratory tract. Adequate ventilation is important, but windows should be opened when outdoor air quality improves. People with asthma, COPD, heart disease and other existing health conditions should be particularly careful. They should continue their prescribed medication and avoid making changes to their treatment without consulting their doctor. Staying hydrated may help keep the throat comfortable, but it does not remove pollutants from the lungs.”

ALSO READ Ashok Soota’s health venture Happiest Health moves into digital healthcare

What time of the day is it most hazardous to step out?

Advertisement

There is no fixed time that is safest or most hazardous throughout the pollution season. It depends on the weather, wind speed, temperature and local pollution levels. Generally, early mornings and late evenings can often see higher pollution concentrations. During winter, lower temperatures and calm winds can trap pollutants close to the ground. This is also when temperature inversion can prevent pollutants from dispersing. However, pollution can remain high during the afternoon as well. Therefore, it is better to check the AQI before planning outdoor activities rather than assume that a particular time of day is safe. If the AQI is poor or very poor, unnecessary outdoor exposure should be reduced.

Is physical exercise like jogging or running advisable in this weather? And is wearing a mask while running ok?

During exercise, the breathing rate increases and a person inhales a larger volume of air. This means that more pollutants, including fine particulate matter (PM2.5), can enter the respiratory tract and reach deeper into the lungs. When the AQI is poor (201-300), outdoor physical exertion should be avoided. During very poor (301-400) and severe (401-500) AQI conditions, outdoor exercise should be avoided altogether. People can shift to indoor activities such as stretching, yoga, light exercises or walking indoors, provided the indoor air quality is reasonably good. For those who exercise regularly, an indoor workout is a better alternative than trying to continue outdoor running in heavily polluted conditions. People with asthma, COPD, heart disease, older adults and children should be particularly cautious and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Wearing an N95 mask while running is not a substitute for avoiding outdoor exercise when pollution levels are high. Although a properly fitted N95 can filter fine particles, strenuous exercise increases breathing demand and wearing a tight-fitting mask can make breathing uncomfortable. It is better to move the workout indoors rather than depend on a mask to make running in polluted air safe. If someone experiences coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or unusual breathlessness during exercise, they should stop and seek medical advice if symptoms persist.

ALSO READ Regulator tightens monitoring of cancer drug prices

Do things like vitamin c, jaggery help?

A balanced diet can support the body’s natural defence mechanisms, but no particular food or supplement can prevent the harmful effects of air pollution or clean pollutants out of the lungs. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps protect cells against oxidative stress. Since exposure to air pollution can trigger oxidative stress and inflammation in the respiratory tract, adequate vitamin C intake is beneficial for general health. Fruits such as oranges, amla, guava, lemons and papaya are good sources. However, there is insufficient evidence to recommend high-dose vitamin C supplements as a way to protect the lungs against pollution.

Jaggery is often recommended as a traditional remedy to clear dust and pollutants from the lungs. However, there is no convincing human clinical evidence that eating jaggery removes particulate matter from the lungs or protects against pollution-related respiratory damage. It also contains a significant amount of sugar, so people with diabetes or prediabetes should be mindful of their intake.