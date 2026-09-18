The drugs advisory board has proposed adding Noida International Airport and Inland Container Depot (ICD) Dadri among 10 new locations that can handle imports of drugs, medical devices and cosmetics. The recommendation, made at a recent Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) meeting, covers ICDs and special economic zones (SEZs) in Hyderabad, Gujarat, Haryana, Bengaluru and Karnataka, besides Noida airport and Dadri. The move is aimed at speeding up regulatory clearance of consignments.

The proposed additions highlights the gradual expansion in the number of gateways through which drugs can legally enter the country. Rule 43A of the Drugs Rules, 1945 restricts drug imports to specified ports and airports. Before Navi Mumbai International Airport was added in July, 11 airports were authorised for drug imports. With the addition of Navi Mumbai, the total number of notified entry points across air, sea, road and rail has reached 42.

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The recommendation is significant, especially for Dadri where the absence of notification under Rule 43A has already resulted in regulatory complications for importers. In 2025, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) told customs that the facility was not authorised for drug imports after a consignment of medical examination gloves was routed through it.

Experts said the reason for selecting a few airport or logistics facility to handle drug imports is regulatory rather than simply infrastructural. Drug consignments require specialised regulatory oversight, including examination and clearance by drug control authorities.

Historically, DTAB has considered such requests based on regional pharma activity, existing cargo infrastructure and the need to avoid sending consignments through distant notified ports, which can increase costs and cause delays. In 2011, for instance, DTAB noted that pharma companies in Goa and Karnataka were routing imports through Mumbai and Chennai, respectively, causing delays and higher costs. The latest recommendation also potentially gives the emerging Noida-Dadri logistics corridor a formal role in pharma trade, although the DTAB recommendation still requires the corresponding amendment to Rule 43A before the two locations become notified drug-import points.