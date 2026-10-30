One in four drugs covered under the government’s latest trade margin rationalisation (TMR) exercise has seen no reduction in its maximum retail price (MRP), a latest study has found.

The analysis by the Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatments examined 643 listed product entries, covering different brands, strengths and pack sizes. It found that 159 products (24.7%) saw no price reduction, while the remaining 484 recorded average cuts of 50.8%.

The findings show that generic and biosimilar medicines received some of the steepest price cuts, with reductions exceeding 90% in some cases. However, several expensive original brands, including Keytruda, Tagrisso and Avastin, retained their earlier MRPs. Nearly 90% of the products across selected multinational company portfolios also saw no price reduction.

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The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) notified the 30% trade margin cap for 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs on October 17, following which it released revised prices for 543 brands on October 28. The list was subsequently updated to 643 products as companies submitted additional information. The revised MRPs will come into effect from November 9. The NPPA expects the exercise to reduce MRPs by up to 70%, depending on the medicine, and generate annual savings of around Rs 2,500 crore for patients.

The NPPA’s decision to cap trade margins for anti-cancer drugs follows questions raised by the Supreme Court over high medicine prices. The court has questioned why there is such a large difference between what retailers pay for medicines and what patients ultimately pay at pharmacies.

During the last hearing on the matter, the Supreme Court also questioned why similar price-control measures could not be considered for other medicines and medical devices. It asked the central government to examine whether the benefits of lower prices could be extended beyond cancer drugs.

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The study also showed that most of the cancer medicines sold by several large MNC firms did not become cheaper. Out of the 122 products checked across 18 such companies, 110 saw no price cut. The average price reduction across all 122 products was just 1.3%. The analysis noted that “all 53 entries from Eli Lilly, Novartis, Roche and AstraZeneca are unchanged”.

This is not the first time the government has used trade margin controls to lower cancer drug prices. In February 2019, the NPPA capped trade margins at 30% for 42 selected non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs. The exercise led to price reductions in 526 brands, with cuts of up to 90%. The government estimated annual savings of around Rs 984 crore for patients.