A stroke patient arrives at the emergency room. A scan is taken, but the real challenge is how quickly doctors can interpret it, determine the extent of brain damage and decide whether the patient can be saved through an intervention. At Medanta, artificial intelligence (AI) is helping bring these steps together, allowing doctors to assess the patient’s condition and prepare for intervention much faster.

The software analyses the patient’s CT angiogram and perfusion scans within minutes, flags a suspected blockage in a large blood vessel and maps how much brain tissue can still be saved. It then alerts the stroke neurologist, neurointerventionist and neurosurgeon, allowing the team to review the images and prepare the cath lab even before the patient leaves the scanner.

“Earlier, these steps happened one after another. Now they happen in parallel,” says Manish Vaish, director and head, Neurosciences, Medanta, Noida. In stroke treatment, where every minute of delay costs brain tissue, the time saved can translate into better chances of retaining speech, movement and independence.

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The use of AI in hospitals is moving well beyond such specialised applications. From analysing medical images and predicting patient deterioration to preparing clinical notes and streamlining nursing handovers, hospitals are increasingly looking at the technology to improve both the quality and efficiency of care. The emphasis is shifting from isolated pilots to integrating AI into everyday clinical practice.

At Apollo Hospitals, the biggest opportunity lies in identifying health risks earlier while freeing doctors and nurses from some of the administrative work that takes them away from patients. Predictive tools such as AICVD and Prediabetes help identify patients at risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, while early warning systems alert doctors to signs of deterioration before a patient’s condition becomes critical. AI is also being used to prepare discharge summaries and nursing care plans, reducing the time medical staff spend on paperwork. Virtual tumour boards help specialists bring together patient information to support cancer treatment decisions.

“For Apollo, the biggest benefit of AI is its ability to help clinicians see risk earlier, make better-informed decisions and spend more time with patients,” says Sangita Reddy, the joint managing director. The objective, she adds, is to make AI part of the clinical infrastructure rather than treat it as a standalone technology.

Nursing is emerging as a particularly promising area. Apollo’s AI-powered Nursing Care Plan app has demonstrated 98% clinical reliability, with more than 95% positive feedback from nurses. The scale of adoption is also beginning to show. Apollo Clinical AI has developed more than 20 solutions spanning preventive healthcare, diagnostics, risk assessment and clinical workflows. Between April and September 2026, these apps recorded approximately 1.4 million clinical AI API (digital requests) calls.

Another area attracting attention is clinical documentation. Doctors and nurses spend considerable time documenting consultations, preparing notes and completing discharge paperwork. Ambient AI tools can listen to doctor-patient conversations and generate structured notes for clinicians to review, reducing the need to constantly interact with a computer screen.

HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, for instance, uses OneLine Health’s ambient AI platform for clinical documentation. Nearly 90% of progress notes and handovers are now supported by the technology. Integrated with its electronic medical records system, the platform has reduced nursing handover time by nearly half. The hospital says clinicians review all AI-generated notes before they become part of patient records.

Paras Health is exploring similar opportunities across documentation, imaging and predictive care. “The biggest opportunity is to minimise the distance between a clinician and the information the clinician needs. That distance is typically measured in terms of time,” says Vineet Aggarwal, COO, Paras Health.

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AI-assisted imaging can flag suspected brain bleeds, lung nodules and tuberculosis patterns, helping radiologists prioritise urgent cases. “Predictive models analysing patient vitals, laboratory results and medical history can also alert care teams to early signs of sepsis or deterioration, potentially hours before these become apparent,” Aggarwal adds.

Manipal Hospitals has adopted AI-assisted chest X-ray analysis, while Tata Memorial Hospital has introduced AI-enabled mammography technology to support breast cancer screening and diagnosis.

But as adoption increases, the question of accuracy and accountability becomes more important. Hospitals are clear that AI-generated findings cannot be treated as final clinical decisions. At Apollo, AI tools are tested for safety and reliability before they are introduced into clinical practice. The hospital follows an internationally recognised quality management system for medical devices, and four of its software solutions have received CE marking as Class I medical devices. “AI supports clinical judgement; it does not replace it,” says Reddy.

Medanta follows a similar emphasis on human oversight. Doctors independently review scans before acting on AI alerts. The tools are also tested on the hospital’s patient data and imaging equipment, while AI-generated notes require doctors’ approval. The challenge, however, goes beyond clinical oversight. Paras Health, for instance, must ensure that models trained on overseas datasets work reliably with Indian patients, local medical equipment and multilingual consultations.

Scaling AI also requires hospitals to address fragmented systems, poor interoperability, data quality, patient consent, cybersecurity and clinician adoption. The real measure of returns is not the number of tools deployed but their impact on patient outcomes, treatment delays and clinical efficiency. Medanta, for instance, tracks stroke treatment timelines and patients’ recovery after 90 days.

Ultimately, the success of AI in hospitals will be measured not by how many algorithms they deploy, but by whether patients receive better care and doctors can make the right decisions sooner.