Lord’s Mark Industries has launched what it claims is India’s first fully integrated AI-powered renal care ecosystem at Shakti Super Speciality Hospital, Ahmedabad marking a significant step in the country’s dialysis care infrastructure.

Make in India Core

The ecosystem is built around the Lord’s Renal Renalyx Machine, described by the company as India’s first indigenously developed smart hemodialysis system. Developed and manufactured entirely in India, the CE-certified machine forms the hardware backbone of a broader renal care platform that combines AI-driven clinical intelligence, operational management, and remote patient monitoring.

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Beyond the Machine

According to the company, the Renalyx Machine works alongside RenalOS, an AI-powered clinical monitoring platform, and Aureoon, Lord’s Renal’s Dialysis-as-a-Service model. Together, the three components are designed to help hospitals establish and operate dialysis centres without upfront capital expenditure, while enabling continuous patient monitoring and centralised clinical management.

The integrated system enables real-time monitoring of dialysis sessions, predictive alerts, and AI-based decision support aimed at improving treatment consistency and reducing human error. The cloud-enabled platform also supports remote supervision, post-discharge monitoring, and continuity of care across multiple sessions and locations.

The company said the launch represents a shift from conventional episodic dialysis treatment to a more continuous and personalised patient-care model. It also highlighted the growing importance of indigenous medical technology manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.

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Lord’s Mark said the Renalyx Machine has been engineered specifically for Indian operating conditions, enabling faster deployment, easier servicing, and lower operational dependence compared to imported systems. The company added that it was the first in India to receive a manufacturing licence for dialysis machines.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director of Lord’s Mark Industries, said the company aims to position India as a global hub for AI-driven medical device manufacturing and advanced dialysis technology.

The company has announced plans to establish 50 Lord’s Renal-managed dialysis centres across India by March 2027, while also expanding domestic machine sales and exports. It is also pursuing US FDA approval for the Renalyx Machine as part of its international expansion strategy.