The government has prohibited the reuse of single-use medical devices and disposable surgical items in public and private healthcare facilities, citing patient safety risks. The directive follows observations by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) that some private and corporate hospitals were reusing these items, particularly in cardiology, nephrology, oncology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, and neurosurgery. The DGHS also noted that patients were sometimes charged the full cost of these items even when they had been reused.

In a directive, the DGHS asked states and union territories, the drug controller general of India (DCGI) and the central government health scheme (CGHS) to ensure compliance. Authorities have also been asked to inspect healthcare facilities, monitor compliance and take action against violations under applicable laws.

The DGHS said reuse raised concerns over “patient safety, infection prevention and control, regulatory compliance, and healthcare expenditure”. It said such practices may violate the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, Medical Devices Rules, 2017, and Clinical Establishments Act, 2010, as well as applicable infection control protocols and biomedical waste management provisions.

The industry said devices designed for one-time use are not meant to be cleaned, sterilised and used again, as reuse can expose patients to infections, device failure and other complications. It cited published Indian studies showing that catheters and dialysers are widely reused, often without a national policy governing the practice.

The industry also argued that if a hospital reuses a device labelled for single use, responsibility for any resulting harm should rest with the hospital or the person who reused it, rather than the manufacturer.

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“This is a patient-first decision. Where a product is used contrary to its labelled instructions, such as being reused, any failure or harm cannot be attributed to the manufacturer. Responsibility must rest with the person or establishment that reused it. We ask that this be clearly reflected in enforcement and in any liability framework,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD).