From Google and Aarogyam to Wadhwani AI and Shishu Maapan, AI use cases for healthcare are taking centre stage at the AI Impact Summit. Google announced plans to fund new collaborations worth $400,000 to build India-specific health foundation models using its MedGemma AI technology.

At the Wadhwani AI pavilion, the Prediction of Adverse Tuberculosis Outcomes (PATO) tool is drawing attention. This AI-powered risk stratification solution identifies patients at higher risk of adverse outcomes at the onset of treatment. The system is being deployed pan-India under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.

Google and Wadhwani AI’s Scale Strategy

Similarly, Qure.ai is showcasing India-built AI for population-scale public health. In Mumbai, in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), AI has been embedded into routine public health workflows. Over 1,00,000 individuals have undergone AI-supported chest X-ray screening, with nearly 35% of confirmed TB cases detected incidentally—patients who came for unrelated reasons but were flagged through AI. Each scan is analysed in under three minutes, speeding up confirmatory testing and treatment initiation.

“Beyond TB, India is also using AI to strengthen cancer detection pathways,” said Prashant Warier, co-founder & CEO, Qure.ai. In Goa, over 1 lakh chest X-rays were analysed using AI, flagging 1,600+ high-risk pulmonary nodules and leading to 20 confirmed lung cancer cases through structured referrals across 18 public health facilities statewide. “In critical care, our collaboration with Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, and Medtronic has established a hub-and-spoke stroke network in Punjab. Our qER head CT solution processes scans in under 3 minutes, sending real-time alerts to specialists and enabling faster referral decisions during the golden hour.”

From Detection to Documentation

As a first step under Google’s initiative, Ajna Lens will work with experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to build models supporting India-specific use cases in dermatology and OPD triaging. Ajna Lens’ IndusDerma app, which enhances access to skin diagnostics, uses Google AI to facilitate early skin check-ups. “You can share your photos and symptoms ahead of the doctor’s appointment,” said Mihir Dhananjay Karande, associate product & project manager, Ajna Lens.

The Aarogyam app streamlines OPD care for better health outcomes. The tool uses Google AI to summarise pre-visit patient information, giving doctors a quick, non-prescriptive recap that reduces paperwork, accelerates consultations, and keeps the focus on patients.

Shishu Maapan, an AI-powered newborn anthropometry app, enables frontline health workers to capture accurate newborn measurements using entry-level smartphones. By digitising the process, it strengthens proactive care and supports a more responsive and efficient postnatal care system.

Eka Care is showcasing Parrotlet-a v2, a clinical-grade, real-time automatic speech recognition model purpose-built for healthcare documentation—setting a new benchmark for AI-driven medical transcription across Indian hospitals and outpatient departments. It allows doctors to generate structured clinical notes in near real-time, easing the documentation burden amid rapid healthcare digitisation.

“India’s clinical reality is multilingual, acoustically noisy, and filled with hyper-local medical terminology that global AI systems are not trained to handle,” said Vikalp Sahni, founder & CEO, Eka Care. “Parrotlet-a v2 is tuned for Indian healthcare; it transforms doctor-patient conversations into structured, clinically accurate records within seconds, making near real-time documentation viable at scale rather than an added administrative burden.”