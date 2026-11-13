Leading pharma companies are counting on a small number of major product launches to drive topline growth in the coming quarters. Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Sun Pharma have outlined plans that depend on new respiratory medicines, peptide drugs and specialty treatments. But delays in regulatory approvals, supply problems or a slower ramp-up in sales could affect the growth they expect from these products.

Cipla, for instance, expects its US business to reach a quarterly revenue run-rate of $250 million by the fourth quarter of FY27, against $172 million in the September quarter. The target is partly dependent on the ramp-up of generic versions of Ventolin and Advair (both asthma inhalers) as well as the launch of two more respiratory products and a peptide-based drug in the second half of the current financial year.

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The company has already secured US approvals for generic Ventolin and Advair. However, the pace at which these products gain sales will be important in determining whether Cipla meets its target. “Ramp-up of the North American portfolio remains a key monitorable,” analysts at Motilal Oswal said in an October report.

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Similarly, Dr Reddy’s is looking to expand its weight-loss and diabetes portfolio with generic semaglutide and abatacept (a drug used to treat autoimmune diseases). Although its semaglutide product has received approvals in 10 countries, supplies have been held up by active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) scale-up issues. During the second quarter earnings call last month, DRL’s chief executive Erez Israeli said the API issue had been resolved and the company expected to launch the product in November.

Experts said that relying on a handful of products is not necessarily a weakness. It is a typical feature of the pharma business where established products continue to generate revenue as newer medicines add to growth. Individual products eventually reach their peak and lose momentum, making a steady pipeline of new launches important to sustain growth.

“The real question is not whether companies should depend on a few products. It is how many credible launches they have lined up, how long each product’s growth can last, and whether the pipeline can replace products as their sales begin to fade,” said Abhijeet Porwal, research associate at Deven Choksey Research.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharma is counting on newer specialty medicines, including Leqselvi (a treatment for severe hair loss) and Unloxcyt (a cancer drug), to drive growth. It is also looking to expand the use of Ilumya (a treatment for psoriasis), with the drug set for a soft launch in the US in November following approval for the new use. Its generic semaglutide, used to treat diabetes and obesity, has also been launched in India and South Africa, while its partner has introduced the product in Brazil.

Much like Sun, Mumbai-based Glenmark is banking on new respiratory products to strengthen its US business. According to IQVIA, the drugmaker’s generic version of Flovent 44 (an inhaler used for long-term asthma control) has already captured around 22% of the US market, while Flovent 110 and generic ipratropium (an inhaler used to treat COPD) are expected to be launched towards the end of FY27. The company is also targeting sales of $130-140 million from Ryaltris (a nasal spray for allergy symptoms) in FY27, about 40% higher than the previous year.

Experts said delays in regulatory approvals and problems at manufacturing facilities inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) could pose significant risks for companies banking on a small number of launches. “These can push back launch timelines and affect the expected revenue contribution,” said a pharma analyst.