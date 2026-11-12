Less than a week after revised prices of anti-cancer drugs came into effect, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Thursday asked state drug controllers to step up monitoring of the prices of 137 non-scheduled (decontrolled) anti-cancer drugs. The directive brings hospitals, pharmacies and drug distributors under closer scrutiny.

The move comes amid concerns that the government’s latest price-control intervention might not translate into meaningful savings for patients unless the revised rates are implemented on the ground.

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In an office memorandum, the NPPA directed state drug controllers to ensure that manufacturers, distributors, retailers and hospitals implement the revised maximum retail prices (MRPs), which came into effect on November 9. It has also asked states to submit action taken reports by November 16.

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Further, retailers, dealers, hospitals and medical institutions have been directed to prominently display revised price lists at their premises and on their websites. Hospitals and medical institutions have also been asked to monitor the MRPs of medicines to ensure compliance. The regulator said complaints relating to overcharging, shortages and non-availability of medicines could be reported through its portal, helpline or email.

Anay Shukla, founding partner at Arogya Legal, said enforcement of the order could be easier than that of other price-control measures because cancer medicines are not sold over the counter. “The relatively narrow list of medicines covered and limited sales channels could also make monitoring and compliance slightly easier,” he said.

The monitoring push follows strong criticism from the Supreme Court over the country’s drug pricing system. During hearings in October, the court questioned the wide gap between the prices at which retailers purchase medicines and the maximum prices charged to patients. In one instance, it cited a medicine bought by retailers for Rs 15 but carrying an MRP of Rs 250. The bench also questioned whether the NPPA was doing enough to regulate drug prices and why patients should bear such high costs when they have little bargaining power.

The court has reserved its verdict on petitions concerning drug pricing and access to affordable medicines. It has also asked the central government to examine whether stronger price control measures could be extended to other medicines and medical devices.

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However, the extent of relief from the latest cancer drug price intervention remains uneven. An analysis by the Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatments found that 159 of 643 listed products, or 24.7%, saw no reduction in MRP. The remaining 484 products recorded average price cuts of 50.8%. Nearly 90% of products across selected multinational company portfolios also saw no reduction.

The NPPA expects the 30% trade margin cap on the identified anti-cancer drugs to generate annual savings of around Rs 2,500 crore for patients. But the extent of actual savings will depend not just on the revised prices but also on whether hospitals and pharmacies pass on the reductions to patients.