By Purnima Sah

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, an injectable drug used for Type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management, has emerged as India’s top-selling medicine brand, with sales of Rs 1,544 crore in the 12 months ending October 2026. This represents a 229.4 per cent increase over the preceding 12-month period, when its sales stood at approximately Rs 469 crore, according to the latest data from Pharmarack.

The surge comes even as cheaper alternatives to weight-loss drugs have entered the Indian market. Lower-cost versions of semaglutide, a medicine also used to treat diabetes and manage weight, became available after Novo Nordisk’s patent expired in March this year. Several Indian pharmaceutical companies have since launched their own versions, making the treatment more affordable. However, Mounjaro, which contains the drug tirzepatide, has continued to record strong sales.

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Why Mounjaro?

“What’s interesting is that despite the availability of low-cost generic versions of semaglutide, Mounjaro’s sales continue to be very high. It is an outlier, with sales that appear disproportionately high,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, consultant endocrinologist at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

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One possible reason, he said, could be the difference in how the two medicines work. While semaglutide acts on one hormonal pathway involved in regulating blood sugar and appetite, tirzepatide acts on two. It acts on two hormone receptors, GIP and GLP-1, while semaglutide acts on GLP-1 alone. “The potential for greater weight loss and possibly fewer side effects with tirzepatide may be driving its current sales,” Dr Joshi said, adding that this was his clinical interpretation of the trend.

He pointed out to the possibility of the price difference being not significant for some users, depending on how higher-dose pens are used. However, he said, this was a possible explanation and not an established reason for the sales trend.

Dr V Mohan, chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), pointed out to Mounjaro’s early entry into the Indian market as another important factor. He said Eli Lilly had established the brand before cheaper generic versions of semaglutide entered the market, giving it a first-mover advantage. “By the time the generics came in, Mounjaro was fairly well established,” he said.

Dr Mohan also cited clinical trial results showing greater reductions in blood sugar levels and body weight with tirzepatide than with semaglutide in head-to-head comparisons.

“These three reasons could be behind its performance: first-mover advantage, greater weight loss and better reduction in HbA1c (a measure of average blood sugar levels),” he said. However, he cautioned that reports of slightly lower nausea with tirzepatide were based on patient feedback and not on a formal study conducted by him.

Generic brands also show an uptick



The growth of cheaper alternatives is also evident in semaglutide sales. Pharmarack data for September showed that generic brands accounted for around 74 per cent of monthly semaglutide volumes. The total number of units sold increased from around 1.14 lakh in February to 4.34 lakh in September, while sales value rose from Rs 48 crore to Rs 113 crore. The faster increase in volumes than in sales value reflects the shift towards lower-priced alternatives.

Dr Mohan, meanwhile, said semaglutide had advantages of its own, including a longer history of use and approvals for certain conditions for which tirzepatide was still seeking approval. He said it was therefore difficult to predict how the market would evolve.

Despite the high sales value, only a small fraction of users could potentially benefit from these treatments, given India’s large burden of diabetes and obesity, Dr Joshi said. “This is essentially a high-value, low-volume market. If you look only at the number of units sold, the picture would be very different.”

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Other top-selling drugs



Other established medicines also recorded substantial sales growth over the same 12-month period. Ipca Laboratories’ pain-relief brand Zerodol SP registered a 29.9 per cent increase, with sales of Rs 854 crore. Torrent Pharmaceuticals’ blood-pressure medicine Cilacar grew 29.4 per cent, recording sales of Rs 640 crore, while USV’s Ecosprin AV, used in cardiovascular care, recorded a 23.9 per cent increase, with sales of Rs 606 crore.

GSK’s Augmentin, an antibiotic, was the second-highest-selling brand, with sales of Rs 984 crore, followed by USV’s diabetes medicine Glycomet GP at Rs 979 crore and Cipla’s Foracort, used for respiratory conditions, at Rs 914 crore.

The rise of these brands comes against the backdrop of a growing Indian pharmaceutical market. According to Pharmarack’s latest PharmaTrac data, the market grew 12.23 per cent in value in October, with sales touching Rs 24,212 crore. However, the number of medicine units sold increased by just 1.58 per cent compared with October last year. The trend was also visible in the anti-diabetic medicines segment, which recorded 14.7 per cent growth in sales value in October, while the number of units sold increased by only 2.5 per cent.

Overall, the pharmaceutical market recorded 11.3 per cent value growth in the 12 months ending October, reaching Rs 2.66 lakh crore. The quarterly analysis attributed 6.2 percentage points of growth to price increases, 3.6 percentage points to new product introductions, and 2.5 percentage points to an increase in volumes.