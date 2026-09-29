Hair health concerns are emerging among younger Indian men, with the median age of men facing hair loss at 29, according to the latest study by Traya Health. The study, which is based on more than half a million men, found that 76.4% of those assessed were under 35 years old. Men aged 26-30 formed the largest group, accounting for 27.2% of those assessed.

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The findings also suggest that men are seeking help relatively late. Only 17.4% sought help at stage 1 (the earliest phase of hair loss), while more than half had progressed beyond it. The study estimates an average gap of 10.7 years between the earliest and most advanced stages.

“More than half the men in this study are already significantly progressed by the time they seek help. Less than 1 in 5 come in early enough to have the most options available to them. We have believed for years that Indian men are not acting early enough,” said Saloni Anand, co-founder, Traya Health.

The study also examined health markers among the men assessed, with dandruff, metabolism-related issues and stress emerging as the most commonly reported concerns. Dandruff emerged as the most common issue, reported by 62.6% of participants, followed by metabolism-related issues (55.8%) and stress (54.6%). Poor sleep and gut issues were also identified as key contributing factors.

These concerns were particularly pronounced among younger men. Among those aged 15-20 years, dandruff was reported in nearly three-quarters of the group, while metabolism-related issues affected more than six in 10. Meanwhile, stress levels remained consistently high across all groups aged 21 to 50.

According to the study, there were clear regional differences. While Maharashtra recorded the highest rate of advanced hair loss nationally, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest levels of stress and poor sleep, and West Bengal recorded the highest rate of dandruff. The study also found that these patterns varied across age groups and regions – pointing to differences in the factors associated with hair health.