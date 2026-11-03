Hair health remains a concern among women with nearly 96% of those covered in a latest study reporting noticeable hair fall. More than half also reported moderate to high stress levels or gut-related problems, according to a report by hair-care company Traya Health. The study found that 52% of women had moderate to high stress, 51.7% reported gut issues and 38.1% were not sleeping well.

Nearly half of the women faced at least two of the three problems – stress, poor sleep and gut issues – while about one in six had all three. General hair thinning was the most common complaint, followed by widening of the hair parting and thinning around the sides of the head.

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The report said that women with side thinning or a widening partition had higher levels of stress, poorer sleep and more gut problems than those with general thinning.

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The study also found differences across regions. West Bengal recorded the highest levels of stress at 57.7%, and gut problems at 58.7%. Tamil Nadu had the highest share of women reporting poor sleep at 43.1%. In Delhi, 56% reported gut issues, the second-highest level among the regions covered.

Traya said stress, poor sleep and gut problems can affect hair growth. Stress may disturb hormones, poor sleep can limit the body’s repair process, and gut problems may reduce the absorption of nutrients such as iron, vitamin D and zinc. However, the report does not establish that these factors caused hair fall in this group.

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“Hair-fall is a sign of what is happening internally. I have spoken to thousands of women who keep switching products and supplements, waiting for a miracle instead of looking at what is happening inside their bodies,” said Saloni Anand, co-founder of Traya Health. The study covered women across India, but the report did not explain how participants were selected.