A leading association representing multinational pharma companies in India has cautioned that frequent government intervention in medicine pricing could disrupt companies’ business plans and discourage investments in the country. The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) said companies typically draw up business plans two to three years in advance, factoring in spending on brand building, marketing, sales teams and market expansion. A sudden price reduction of 25-50% could leave companies with little room for these investments.

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“A company invests in building a market and a brand, but an overnight price reduction of up to 50% can undo those efforts and leave little room for further investment,” said Anil Matai, director general of OPPI.

The recent cancer drug price cuts were made under Para 19 of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013, which gives the government powers to fix or revise medicine prices under “extraordinary circumstances” in public interest. Earlier interventions under the provision included price caps on cardiac and anti-diabetic medicines in 2014, knee implants in 2017 and 42 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines in 2019. OPPI has called for the provision to be used selectively rather than as a regular pricing tool. “Para 19 has to be used selectively, in extraordinary circumstances such as a pandemic, and not in the normal course,” Matai said.

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There are concerns within the pharma industry that the price cuts could extend to non-cancer drugs as well since the Supreme Court has urged the central government to examine extending trade margin caps beyond anti-cancer medicines to other drugs and medical devices, citing steep mark-ups between procurement costs and prices paid by patients.

OPPI also cautioned that cuts in medicine margins could push hospitals to recover the lost revenue through other services. Hospitals could raise charges for hospitalisation, diagnostic services or doctor consultations to make up for lower earnings from medicines. “If hospitals were earning margins of 30-40% on medicines, they would have to recover at least a substantial part of that revenue through other charges,” he said.

A large share of anti-cancer drugs are administered in hospitals and specialised oncology centres. Industry estimates suggest that hospitals account for nearly 70% of cancer drug sales in India.

On improving access to expensive innovative medicines, OPPI stressed the need for a stronger reimbursement and health insurance framework rather than relying solely on price reductions. Matai suggested that the government could negotiate prices with drug companies and support purchases through central procurement and reimbursement mechanisms. He also cited patient assistance programmes which provide free or discounted medicines to eligible patients.

To be sure, the industry body has said that it supports the government’s recent trade margin rationalisation (TMR) order. OPPI said its member companies generally pay trade margins of no more than 30%.

Matai also cautioned that further price reductions in India could have repercussions in other markets as countries such as Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Egypt use Indian medicine prices as a reference while negotiating prices with global pharma companies. He said several OPPI member companies already offer India-specific prices that are 30-60% below global prices. He also cited informal parallel exports as another way in which lower-priced medicines from India could affect markets overseas.