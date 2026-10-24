The risks of kidney damage and chronic kidney disease (CKD) involved in the indiscriminate, repeated or prolonged use of painkillers, particularly non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and antibiotics are well-known. But now, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) (later followed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) has issued a fresh advisory against such drugs, recommending visible, front-of-package cautionary warnings on certain medicines that are common but may carry risks.

In a recent circular, the drug regulator said NSAIDs and antibiotics should be used only when clinically indicated, at the appropriate dose and for the appropriate duration, and under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner. The advisory was directed not only at the public and doctors but also at pharmacists, retailers, wholesalers, hospitals and healthcare institutions.

So, what does it mean for everyone concerned? As per the CDSCO’s Drugs Rules, 1945, drugs including NSAIDs and antibiotics are placed under different schedules, depending on their risk profiles. Most NSAIDs are covered under Schedule H, while most antibiotics come under Schedule H1, carrying prescription-related restrictions and warnings. Both schedules H and H1 require prescriptions, but the latter has stricter rules.

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The problem that the CDSCO hopes to tackle with this directive is self-medication – the rampant practice of taking a painkiller repeatedly for headaches, body aches or back pain, or using an antibiotic left over from an earlier infection without consulting a doctor.

Dose and duration

Clear information on medicine packaging, pharmacy counselling and public health education can help, says Dr Sanjiv Jasuja, senior consultant, nephrology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, agreeing with the CDSCO’s recommendation. “Patients should also be encouraged to check the active ingredients and follow the recommended dose and duration.” Dr Nidhi Gupta, DM, nephrology, Park Hospitals, adds, “A particularly important issue is that consumers may not always recognise the active ingredient because medicines are purchased by brand name. People should therefore read the composition carefully and avoid taking multiple products containing the same painkiller simultaneously,” which makes easily visible labelling that much more important.

“Prominent, easy-to-understand warnings on medicines, especially those commonly self-medicated, could help people understand that ‘available without a prescription’ does not necessarily mean ‘safe for everyone’,” she explains further. Dr Debabrata Mukherjee, senior director, nephrology and kidney transplant, renal care, Medanta Gurugram, says that this warning comes at an important time because CKD represents a substantial public health challenge in India. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis of community-based studies estimated pooled CKD prevalence at 13.24%. “Packaging already carries regulatory warnings for prescription medicines, but there is scope for making kidney-related risks, particularly for high-risk medicines, more prominent and easier for patients to understand,” says Dr Mukherjee.

Dr Mukherjee says that public health messaging should explain that “‘over-the-counter’ availability does not necessarily mean that a medicine is risk-free. For medicines with significant renal risks, clearer and more prominent warnings on packaging and patient information leaflets could also help.”

Awareness & enforcement

The CDSCO circular underlines that the issue is not simply the absence of regulations. Under the Drugs Rules, 1945, medicines in the relevant schedules are subject to specified conditions of sale. Most NSAIDs fall under Schedule H and should not be sold at retail without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner. Most antibiotics are classified under Schedule H1 and carry the prescribed warning that they are dangerous to take except according to medical advice and should not be sold without a prescription. However, doctors maintain that enforcement needs to be accompanied by better patient awareness.

“The concern is not only the formal classification of a medicine but also how medicines are actually accessed and used,” Dr Mukherjee says, pointing to leftover medicines, medicines obtained from family members and recommendations from informal sources. Dr Gupta says that there is scope for clearer consumer-facing communication.

Dr Jasuja adds: “Clear information on packaging, pharmacy counselling and public-health education can help patients understand the risks.”

Painkiller problem

The kidneys play a critical role in filtering medicines and their metabolites from the bloodstream, and certain drugs can affect kidney function, particularly when they are taken repeatedly, at high doses, without medical supervision or in people who already have underlying kidney disease, say experts.

NSAIDs such as ibuprofen, diclofenac, naproxen and aceclofenac work partly by reducing the production of prostaglandins – compounds that help maintain blood flow to the kidneys. In vulnerable patients, reduced blood flow can precipitate acute kidney injury, while repeated or prolonged exposure can contribute to deterioration of kidney function. Dr Mukherjee says the risk is particularly relevant for people with CKD, diabetes, hypertension, heart failure and dehydration, as well as older adults.

According to Dr Gupta, NSAIDs can reduce blood flow to the kidneys. “This can precipitate an acute kidney injury and, with repeated or prolonged exposure, contribute to worsening of pre-existing chronic kidney disease,” she says, adding that the risk varies according to dose, duration, hydration, age, kidney function and other medical conditions or medicines being taken.

The doctors stressed that the CDSCO warning does not mean every person taking an NSAID will develop kidney disease. Rather, the concern is inappropriate or prolonged use, particularly among people already vulnerable to renal injury.

Avoiding antibiotics

The kidney-related risks of antibiotics are different from those of NSAIDs. Certain antibiotics can directly cause kidney injury, while some are eliminated through the kidneys and may require dose adjustments in patients with impaired renal function, say doctors. Others can trigger allergic or immune-mediated inflammation as well.

“Antibiotics are not uniformly harmful to the kidneys, but certain antibiotics can cause kidney injury, either directly or through allergic or inflammatory reactions,” Dr Mukherjee says. “Therefore, antibiotics should never be self-prescribed simply because they were used for a similar illness previously.” Dr Gupta similarly advises that the choice of antibiotic and its dose should be based on the infection, kidney function and other medicines being taken.

Additionally, the CDSCO has also linked inappropriate antibiotic use to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), asking people not to use antibiotics for conditions where they are not clinically indicated. The regulator has specifically called for antibiotics not to be used for self-medication and has directed healthcare professionals to ensure appropriate selection, dose and duration.

Kidney disease burden

One of the biggest challenges is that kidney injury may not produce obvious symptoms in its early stages.

Warning signs can include reduced urine output, swelling of the feet, ankles or face, unusual fatigue, nausea or vomiting, breathlessness, confusion and changes in urine, according to doctors. However, they also caution that waiting for symptoms is not a reliable way to detect kidney problems.

Doctors say the CDSCO warning needs to be viewed against India’s wider kidney-disease burden. CKD has multiple causes, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, ageing and other kidney-specific conditions. Medication-related kidney injury is one preventable component of that larger burden. “A person cannot reliably determine kidney function based on symptoms alone,” Dr Mukherjee says. He recommends kidney-function assessment through tests such as serum creatinine/eGFR (estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate) and urine testing for protein or albumin in people at risk.

Dr Gupta advises that people who regularly use painkillers or have risk factors for kidney disease not to wait for symptoms before discussing their medication use with a doctor.

Dr Mukherjee also cautions that NSAIDs and antibiotics should not be viewed as the principal cause of the country’s kidney disease problem. “Diabetes, hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, ageing, delayed diagnosis and limited awareness all contribute significantly to kidney disease,” he says.

Healthy strategy

Nephrologists recommend avoiding routine self-medication with NSAIDs and antibiotics and informing doctors about all medicines being taken, including those purchased directly from pharmacies. Dr Gupta says the approach should not be to create fear around medicines. “A healthy kidney strategy is therefore not about fearing medicines; it is about using the right medicine, at the right dose, for the right duration, for the right indication, with appropriate medical supervision.”

Dr Mukherjee echoes that message, saying the objective should be responsible medicine use rather than avoidance of necessary treatment.

As the CDSCO seeks greater compliance across doctors, pharmacies, hospitals and consumers, the central message remains straightforward: a medicine that is useful when appropriately prescribed can carry significant risks when repeatedly or indiscriminately used.