Just 5 out of the 16 states and union territories (UTs) that sought onboarding on the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) SUGAM Labs portal have completed the process. The drug regulator has now asked the remaining states to speed up registration.

In a letter to all state and UT drug controllers, CDSCO said it was still awaiting the details of officials and drug-testing labs from the 11 states and UTs yet to complete onboarding.

The portal, developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), is intended to connect the central drug regulator, state drug authorities, drug inspectors and testing labs on a common digital platform.

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The portal helps track medicine samples collected by drug inspectors from manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers or pharmacies for quality testing. It follows these samples from collection and registration to laboratory testing and approval of results, helping regulators take action against medicines that fail quality checks.

“The platform is designed to strengthen coordination among drug regulatory authorities and testing laboratories by bringing them onto a common digital system,” the letter said.

The portal will help regulators keep track of medicines that fail quality tests. These are called Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) drugs. CDSCO found 159 such samples in June 2026, 280 in July, 220 in August and 330 in September. The September count was the highest in these four months. State drug-testing labs reported 288 of the 330 cases.

“The onboarding will also bring enhanced efficiency in monthly NSQ compilation through automated processes,” the letter stated.

In September, CDSCO had asked states and UTs to submit details of officials and drug-testing labs for onboarding.

The letter also asks state drug controllers to nominate officials responsible for coordinating with CDSCO and ensuring the portal’s workflows are adopted by their respective departments.

The platform’s wider rollout is intended to improve coordination between central and state drug regulators and provide a digital record of action taken on substandard medicines. It is also expected to reduce paperwork and make it easier to access testing and enforcement data across states.