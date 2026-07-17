Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his wife, Dr Priti Adani, visited the international headquarters of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) in Gujarat’s Valsad district on Sunday, where they met the organisation’s founder, Gurudevshri Rakeshji.

The visit included a meeting with the spiritual leader and attendance at his discourse at Raj Sabhagruh. Adani and his wife were felicitated by Mission president Abhay Jasani and vice-president Atmarpit Nemiji. The couple also visited Raj Darbar, which houses a 34-foot statue of Shrimad Rajchandraji, the 19th-century philosopher and spiritual figure after whom the Mission is named.

Priti and I spent warm moments with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, Dharampur, and received His blessings. Performing charan pakshal at the world’s tallest idol of Shrimad Rajchandraji was deeply moving. @SRMDharampur @SRLoveandCare https://t.co/ImpDALe4OT — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 18, 2026

Dr Priti Adani, who chairs the Adani Foundation, also offered prayers at Shri Dharampur Tirth and visited the Mission’s hospital and its Centre of Excellence for Women.

The visit brought together representatives of one of India’s largest business groups and a spiritual organisation with activities spanning healthcare, women’s welfare and community service. However, the Mission’s statement did not mention any new business arrangement, investment commitment or formal partnership arising from the meeting.

The Adani Foundation, the group’s philanthropic arm, works across areas including education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods and community development. Such initiatives form part of the wider role played by corporate social responsibility programmes in supporting social infrastructure and community welfare.

Under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, eligible companies in India are required to spend at least 2% of their average net profits over the preceding three financial years on corporate social responsibility activities.

The Mission is named after Shrimad Rajchandraji, who is widely recognised as a spiritual influence on Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi, while practising law in South Africa, corresponded with Rajchandraji on questions concerning religion and spirituality.