G Square Group, one of India’s largest plotted developers with a presence in South India, plans to launch 13 projects in Maharashtra as it expands into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune. The expansion includes a proposed 125-acre residential plotted development in Narpoli, Panvel, with 364 plots.

The company said the Maharashtra expansion would cover locations across the Mumbai 3.0 region, Pune and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) area. The proposed projects include Narpoli, Rasayani, Palaspe, Karjat, Kamshet, Hinjewadi and Lonavala, among others.

The move comes amid continued activity in the Mumbai housing market. According to Knight Frank India’s India Real Estate: Residential and Office, H1 2026 report, Mumbai recorded 47,355 housing sales in the first half of 2026, up 1% year-on-year. New launches rose 8% to 49,161 units during the period.

G Square’s proposed Narpoli development will offer plots starting at 1,000 sq ft. The company has announced introductory prices starting at Rs 5,990 per sq ft for residential plots, while its plot-plus-villa offering starts at Rs 9,990 per sq ft, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The developer said its bulk land acquisition model allows it to price projects 20-30% below prevailing market rates. However, the company has not provided independent data to substantiate this pricing claim.

“Our expansion into Maharashtra marks an important phase in G Square’s growth. Having established our presence in South India through plotted developments, we see an opportunity to extend our experience to a market like Mumbai, where connectivity and evolving residential requirements are important considerations,” Bala Ramajayam, Founder, Managing Director, G Square Group said.

The company said it has more than 80 ongoing projects across its portfolio and plans to expand its plotted development model into Maharashtra. It also indicated a strategic tie-up with JSW ONE HOMES, without disclosing further details.