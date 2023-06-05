Magenta Mobility Appoints Shashank Sathe as CTO

Magenta Mobility has announced the appointment of Shashank Sathe as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic move comes as Magenta Mobility prepares for accelerated growth and aims to reinforce its position in the electric mobility sector.

Shashank has an illustrious work experience of more than 28 years in the technology domain with a proven track record at renowned brands like Bajaj Capital, Edelweiss, and recently as CTO at MCX.

In his new leadership position as CTO at Magenta Mobility, Shashank will spearhead the development and optimisation of cutting-edge technologies.

Maxson Lewis, Founder and MD, of Magenta Mobility, said, “Shashank is widely recognised for his expertise in optimising technology and delivering innovative solutions. We are pleased to have him in our leadership team, and we believe that Magenta Mobility will achieve great feats in technology under his guidance.”

He added, “Shashank’s hands-on experience will significantly benefit our technology team, and his leadership and business acumen will chart the next phase of growth for Magenta Mobility. We remain committed to pushing industry benchmarks on business excellence.”

Commenting on his appointment Shashank Sathe said ” I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive technological innovation within the organisation and create unparalleled solutions for both our customers and our driver partners.”